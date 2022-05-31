Spencer woman charged with assaulting victim with tire iron

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — A Spencer woman was arrested for assaulting a victim with a tire iron after claiming to be the police.

According to a release, the Clay County Communication Center received several 911 calls on May 25 about an assault that had occurred at the 900 block of 2nd Avenue West in Spencer around 5:40 p.m.

An investigation determined that Tiffany Clabaugh, 28, of Spencer, had arrived at the residence and announced that she was the police.

Once the owner opened the door, Clabaugh forced entry into the building and assaulted an adult male victim with a tire iron.

As a result of the incident, Clabaugh and the victim both suffered head injuries and were treated at Spencer Hospital.

Clabaugh was later arrested without further incident on May 31 and charged with first-degree burglary and impersonating a public official.

Clabaugh was booked into the Clay County Jail on a no bond warrant.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.