Strong storms Thursday across Southern Kentucky, Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong storms are possible into Thursday afternoon. Most of the area is under a marginal risk (1/5).RADAR | Track weather across TN live
The main threats will be heavy rain, gusty winds and hail.Where to find the Weather Authority on Facebook and Twitter Download the free News 2 StormTracker App
Storms develop and will continue into early Thursday. Then, there will be a lull with more storms developing around lunchtime into the early evening. They move out after dinnertime.Check out the News 2 Severe Weather Resources Guide
Behind the cold front, we turn cooler and less humid. Beautiful conditions move in just in time for the weekend.
Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 0