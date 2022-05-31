ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Strong storms Thursday across Southern Kentucky, Middle Tennessee

By Danielle Breezy
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fa8Py_0fwHlh2z00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong storms are possible into Thursday afternoon. Most of the area is under a marginal risk (1/5).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5pSA_0fwHlh2z00
The main threats will be heavy rain, gusty winds and hail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VXmhk_0fwHlh2z00
Storms develop and will continue into early Thursday. Then, there will be a lull with more storms developing around lunchtime into the early evening. They move out after dinnertime.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RyMy9_0fwHlh2z00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hszAH_0fwHlh2z00
Behind the cold front, we turn cooler and less humid. Beautiful conditions move in just in time for the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eVr49_0fwHlh2z00

