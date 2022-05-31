Strong storms Thursday across Southern Kentucky, Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong storms are possible into Thursday afternoon. Most of the area is under a marginal risk (1/5).

The main threats will be heavy rain, gusty winds and hail.

Storms develop and will continue into early Thursday. Then, there will be a lull with more storms developing around lunchtime into the early evening. They move out after dinnertime.





Behind the cold front, we turn cooler and less humid. Beautiful conditions move in just in time for the weekend.

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.