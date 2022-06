Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are attempting to locate a missing person. Darrell D. Daigre, age 58, was last seen at the Magnolia Motel in Monroe on May 31, 2022. He is described as a Black male, 6’2” tall and weighing 185 lbs. He is believed traveling in a gray 2014 Toyota Camry and left traveling to Baton Rouge but has not been seen or heard from since. He also has a medical condition and should have oxygen equipment with him.

OUACHITA PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO