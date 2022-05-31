ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Delaware physician group latest spine practice to suffer ransomware attack

By Alan Condon -
beckersasc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristiana Spine Center, a nine-physician group in Newark, Del., was hit by a ransomware attack that could have exposed patients' protected health information. On Feb. 25, the group "discovered unauthorized activity"...

www.beckersasc.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckersasc.com

New Jersey health system planning endoscopy center

Mullica Hill, N.J.-based health system Inspira Health is building an outpatient endoscopy center, Philadelphia Business Journal reported June 1. Inspira Health CEO Amy Mansue said that the center is intended to place outpatient care closer to where people in the communities it serves live and work, the report said. The...
MULLICA HILL, NJ
delawarebusinessnow.com

ChristianaCare to open Milford office focusing on seniors, families

Site will join Rehoboth area office with the same mission. ChristianaCare is expanding into the fast-growing Milford area with the opening later this year of a new primary care practice for families and a separate practice exclusively for members of the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware Medicare Advantage plans.
MILFORD, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Jefferson Hospital Sued Over Killing on Premises

A lawsuit has been filed against Thomas Jefferson University Hospital alleging wrongful death and workplace negligence in the October murder of certified nursing assistant Anrae James at the Center City medical center, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The lawsuit was filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas by attorneys...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Health
City
Newark, DE
City
Christiana, DE
Newark, DE
Health
DELCO.Today

CDC Moves Delco Back Into a High COVID Transmission County

COVID-19 is on the rise again in Delaware County as the CDC places the county back into a high level of transmission category. “When a county is designated as High Community Level Transmission, that is the highest warning signal that residents need to take additional precautions to prevent the spread of COVID -19,” especially to protect those people most vulnerable to the virus, said Delaware County Health Department Director Melissa Lyon.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

'You need to be proud' | New Castle County government, activists celebrate equality, call for its protection

"We have to remain vigilant, because the rights we have today can easily be taken away. It means a lot to me to be here today, because we need to stay in the fight--because the fight's not over," said former state Sen. Karen Peterson Thursday. "For us to be the first married--and for me, as a senator, to be able to be one of the sponsors of the bill to make it happen--it was a real joy at the time, and I never imagined that these would rights would come under threat, as they are now."
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Roberts
abc27.com

Harrisburg man sentenced to 2 years for $1.8M SNAP benefit fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 41-year-old Jimmy Tran of Harrisburg has been sentenced for the unauthorized use, acquisition, and possession of benefits of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). According to a news release, Tran has...
HARRISBURG, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Gannett daily and weekly news employees approve contract

Editorial employees at the News Journal and Dover (Post) operations approved their first two-year contract by an overwhelming margin. According to a News Guild of Greater Philadelphia release, the vote was 14-3 (News Journal) with a 3-0 vote for weeklies. (Dover Post) A group of employees organized the Delaware News...
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ransomware#Social Security Numbers#Oradell#New Jersey Brain#Joint Institute
WBOC

Delaware AG Announces Felony Charges in Gun Trafficking Scheme

DOVER, Del. – Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, alongside members of the Dover Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives unveiled details of an illegal firearms trafficking investigation Wednesday in Dover, in which nine individuals face 76 felony charges for their part in a straw purchasing scheme.
DOVER, DE
fox29.com

Lawsuit filed against Jefferson University Hospital after murder of nursing assistant by off-duty co-worker

PHILADELPHIA - On Tuesday, Attorneys at Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky sued Philadelphia's Thomas Jefferson University Hospital alleging systemic security failures resulted in last October's execution-style murder of Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Anrae T. James, who was killed by a heavily armed, off-duty co-worker, according to the lawsuit. The suspect, Stacey...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Social Security
chestercounty.com

Local pilot prepares for the flight of her life

Photo by Richard L. Gaw Melissa Shrewsbury and her co-pilot Lauren Heisey will be participating in the 45th Air Race Classic from June 21-24. As a child growing up in Cecil County, Melissa Shrewsbury quickly became obsessed with learning as much as she could about the wide open universe she was seeing through her telescope.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Hockessin mom who sued Carney over masks now eyeing up state auditor seat

Embattled Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness, should she seek reelection, will face a challenger for the seat in a Hockessin mother familiar with fighting Delaware democrats, as she's already filed suit against the governor earlier this year over his continued school mask mandate. Republican Janice Lorrah announced Tuesday her candidacy for...
HOCKESSIN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

9 charged in Dover gun trafficking bust

Nine people are facing a combined 77 charges in connection to an alleged straw purchasing scheme that netted at least 12 firearms. Dover Police, the State Attorney General's Office, the ATF, and other agencies unsealed an indictment from a Kent County grand jury after the three alleged leaders of the ring were all arrested.
DOVER, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy