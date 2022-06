Join the West Baton Rouge Museum for its monthly Historical Happy Hour on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 PM. This month’s Happy Hour will be a celebration of all things tennis and traditional yard games! Inspired by the upcoming Courting Styles exhibit, guests can play badminton, bocce ball, croquet, and more- all to the backdrop of live music from the Juke Joint Porch. Take a break from the activities to explore the exhibit and learn about the history of tennis fashion through the decades.

PORT ALLEN, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO