Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service has been constantly evolving since I first reviewed it in October 2021 and even more since I first laid hands on it in November 2020, and that development in a still-growing category like cloud gaming is more important to me than all the splashy launch partnerships and big ambitions. Because of its smart set of plan options, solid performance and big and growing list of supported games, along with Nvidia's aggressive strategy for its data center and GPU businesses -- the bedrock on which GeForce Now is built -- I'm giving it an Editors' Choice Award and recommending it for gamers who've amassed large game libraries and want to play them in more places or who don't want to be beholden to a capricious rotation of available games.

