There was another bomb threat aimed at the Kiel School District on Wednesday, and it also cleared out City Hall and the City Library. It was around 9:30am when Police got a threat directed at the schools as well as towards City Hall and The Kiel Public Library. All buildings were evacuated as a precaution. The most recent threat once again referred to the ongoing Title IX investigation within the school district that centers around three 8th graders who reportedly used pronouns not preferred by another student. The investigation is being conducted as a sexual harassment investigation.

KIEL, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO