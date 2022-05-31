ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

New Poll Shows Majority of Texans in Favor of Legalized Weed

By Aaron Zytle (AZ)
 2 days ago
Until marijuana is actually legal in the state of Texas, we will always have these kinds of discussions. If it were truly "for the people, by the people", weed would already be legal. Majority Rules. The numbers are in, although they are just poll numbers, but the people have...

Honey McCarthy
1d ago

Well duhhhh! Just make it legal & get it over with!! Weed never killed anybody like alcohol does. Yet it's legal.

