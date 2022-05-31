Three more people arrested in murder outside O’Fallon, Ill. restaurant

O’FALLON, Ill. – Three adults and two juveniles are in police custody for their roles in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man outside an O’Fallon, Illinois restaurant less than 10 days ago.

According to Lt. Patrick Feldhake, a spokesman for the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, the shooting took place outside Bella Milano just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 22. Officers found Marshall in the restaurant parking lot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died of his injuries.

That Wednesday, the Major Case Squad initially identified 18-year-old Darrayvia Crump as a possible witness or person of interest in the investigation. That evening, 18-year-old Nautica Young was arrested and charged with Marshall’s murder.

The following day, police located Crump and took her into custody. Detectives say they were able to link her to Marshall’s death as well.

Over the next several days, Feldhake said investigators learned this was not a random act of violence and that Marshall was targeted. Authorities also identified and apprehended two more people suspected of being involved: 17-year-old Nathan Smith and 38-year-old Nina Smith.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Nina Smith with obstruction of justice/destroying evidence and aiding a fugitive. Her bond was set at $90,000.

Crump, Young, and Nathan Smith were each charged with first-degree murder.

Nathan Smith, although charged as an adult, is being held at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center. The other three suspects are in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.

An as-yet-unnamed juvenile was also arrested in connection with the investigation and is being held pending formal charges.

