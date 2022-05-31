MAYOR CANTRELL ISSUES STATEMENT ON TODAY’S EVENTS AT XAVIER UNIVERSITY

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell today issued the following statement on today's events at Xavier University:

"What should have been a celebration that highlights the hard-working students and their families regrettably transformed into another senseless act of gun violence,” said Mayor Cantrell. “My condolences, thoughts, and prayers are with the families of the deceased victim and all the victims impacted by the tragic events at Xavier University today. The New Orleans Police Department, along with Xavier University's public safety leadership, are investigating the incident, and we are confident that they will continue to conduct a thorough investigation.

Gun violence continues to plague our city, and we will remain laser-focused on leveraging local and federal partnerships to prioritize initiatives that address prevention strategies. However, we also understand that there is a higher degree of personal responsibility that needs to be present in order to de-escalate these situations. As we are seeing all across the country, gun violence is a disease, and the cure requires a collaborative approach involving each of us coming together to make our streets safer.”

