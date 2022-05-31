NOLA READY TO HOST VIRTUAL HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS TRAINING TO KICK OFF HURRICANE SEASON

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans' Emergency Preparedness Campaign, NOLA Ready, is hosting a virtual hurricane preparedness training to kick-off the official start of hurricane season. During this webinar, panelists will explain the 2022 season forecast outlook, share updates on the City’s plans for hurricane season and provide information on personal preparedness.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasters are predicting above-average hurricane activity this year, which would make it the 7th consecutive above-average hurricane season. Each year, hurricane season lasts from June 1 to November 30 and brings dangers from storms, which include high winds, heavy rain, tornadoes, flooding and power outages.

WHO:

Lauren Nash, Meteorologist, National Weather Service, New Orleans/Baton Rouge

Collin Arnold, Director, New Orleans Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness (NOHSEP)

Anna Nguyen, NOLA Ready Communications Director, NOHSEP

WHAT:

Virtual Hurricane Preparedness Training

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 1, 6 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. CDT

WHERE:

Zoom – to register for this webinar, visit bit.ly/hurricaneseason2022 or visit ready.nola.gov.

# # #