Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2600 Block of Stanton Road, Southeast
2 days ago
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. At approximately 9:30 pm, members of the Seventh District responded...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police on Tuesday arrested a man who was found hiding inside of a trash can after he allegedly assaulted a woman, stole her rental car, and abducted her child, authorities said.
Officers learned that the man had assaulted a woman and stolen her rental car from the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard around 10:05 p.m., police said.
The woman’s two-month-old child was in the back seat of the car when the man drove off with it.
Officers began searching for the man in the area. The police department’s helicopter assisted with the search too, according to authorities.
While fleeing from...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 34-year-old man in West Baltimore on Wednesday, authorities said.
Officers were conducting a warrant initiative in the area of Baltimore’s Western neighborhood when they heard gunfire near the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue around 1:20 p.m., police said.
The officers investigated the sound and found the man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound, according to authorities.
Medics arrived at the shooting site and pronounced the man dead.
Homicide detectives are currently interviewing a possible person of interest, according to authorities.
Anyone with information should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. People who wish to make anonymous tips can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. At approximately 2:01 pm, members...
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in the 4900 block of B Street, Southeast. At approximately 1:00 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed...
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in the 500 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. At approximately 5:06 pm, the suspect approached the...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old girl is a third victim of an Inner Harbor shooting that killed one teenager and injured another over the weekend, Baltimore Police said.
Investigators released surveillance images of two people who were seen riding a blue scooter before the shooting and seen fleeing the scene of the crime on it. Police are asking for help identifying them.
Two teenagers, both 17, were shot on the 300 block of East Pratt Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. Both were hospitalized, but the boy, identified as Neal Mack, succumbed to his injuries. The girl is in stable, but serious condition, police said Sunday.
Doctors determined Tuesday that the 15-year-old girl, who was present at the shooting, suffered a non-life-threatening graze wound to her head, police said.
Anyone knowing the identity of the two individuals pictured, or anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.
Montgomery County Police say that they have arrested and charged 55-year-old Phillip Randall, of Capitol Heights, for the May 5 commercial armed robbery of the McDonald’s restaurant in the 8400 block of Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring. “The investigation by detectives determined that the suspect entered the restaurant...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police say a 21-year-old man who walked into a Northwest Baltimore phone store and tried to rob the store was shot by an employee Tuesday.
Police said the incident unfolded around 1:30 p.m. at the Metro PCS store on the 5400 block of Sinclair Lane.
Investigators believe a customer, a 21-year-old man, walked into the store around seeking customer service, but store employees said they could not assist him. The customer then left the store and returned a short time later with a handgun, announcing a robbery, police said.
At that time, one of the store employees wrestled the...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man with ties to a violent gang was sentenced to life in federal prison on charges that he participated in a crime that killed someone in 2016, according to state officials.
U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake sentenced 28-year-old Sydni Frazier of Baltimore to live in federal prison on Tuesday.
A federal jury convicted Frazier on federal murder, gun, and drug charges in March 2020.
Evidence presented at Frazier’s six-day trial showed that between at least 2014 and 2017, Frazier conspired with other people, including members and associates of the Murdaland Mafia Piru (MMP) gang, to distribute narcotics, state officials...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy was shot while he was inside of a store on Pennsylvania Avenue on Tuesday, according to authorities.
Officers learned of the shooting around 5:25 p.m. when the gunshot victim flagged them down in the 1800 block of Pennsylvania, police said.
The teen told the officers that he was inside of a carryout restaurant when someone fired a gun outside of the restaurant, according to authorities.
A bullet came flying through the restaurant window, striking him in the left forearm. The unexpected injury prompted the teen to run away, police said.
He was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, according to authorities.
Detectives detailed to the Baltimore Police Department’s Central District are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information should call 410-396-2477 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in the 800 block of A Street, Southeast. At approximately 5:40 am, the suspects approached the victims at the listed...
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning at a Glen Burnie apartment complex, authorities said.
The shooting was reported about 4 a.m. at The Willows, an apartment complex near the corner of Warwickshire Lane and Allen Road, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Officers called to the scene in response to gunfire found the unidentified victim shot multiple times inside his car, police said. Police said he died at the scene.
No information about a possible suspect or motive behind the shooting was immediately released Wednesday.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police department’s tip line at 410-222-4700.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly a year after a Baltimore man was killed, police have made an arrest in his murder.
Keonteze Montgomery, 22, of Baltimore, was taken into custody Friday in the July 2021 shooting death of Donta Sampson, Baltimore Police said.
Sampson, 45, was shot and killed July 18, 2021, in the 800 block of West Lexington Street, according to city police.
Montgomery was arrested in the 500 block of North Curley Street on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder.
The 22-year-old remains in police custody while awaiting court proceedings.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District have announced a second arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in the Unit block of M Street, Northeast. At approximately 10:09 pm, the suspects assaulted the...
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, May 30, 2022, in the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. At approximately 8:03 pm, the suspect forcibly entered an unoccupied residence at the...
