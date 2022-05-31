ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Jubilee Bank Holiday: What will the long weekend weather be?

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomasz Schafernaker explains what the weather...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Huge 'life threatening' hurricane is set to smash Mexico coast as first tropical storm of year 'Agatha' tees up 100mph winds, flash flooding and mudslides

Mexico is bracing for its first hurricane of the season which is expected to bring 'potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.'. Hurricane Agatha could make landfall on Monday off Mexico's southern Pacific coast in the state of Oaxaca, near Puerto Escondido and Puerto Angel. The storm could pack winds as...
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tomasz Schafernaker
WAVY News 10

Blog: Monday storms to taper off

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Hampton Roads until 9pm Monday. Scattered downpours are still possible through sunset. Use caution this afternoon/evening and stay weather aware! There have been reports of trees and powerlines down in parts of the region, use some caution on the roads this evening as crews may be out […]
NORFOLK, VA
natureworldnews.com

Australia Weather Update: BoM Forecasts Continuance of Cold Front Into the Weekend

Cold front with wet and windy conditions in Australia will continue into the weekend, according to the latest forecast of Australian weather authorities. The inclement weather continues to move into Southeast Australia, where snowfall, torrential rain, and damaging winds have been observed in some parts of the country over recent days.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

High overnight temperatures spur May to fifth warmest on record – Met Office

The UK has experienced the fifth warmest May on record, largely due to record-breaking overnight temperatures, the Met Office has said.The warm month means that this spring overall has been the fifth warmest for the UK, in records dating back to 1884, they said.The five warmest springs have all occurred in the last 15 years,  figures show.For May, average temperatures for the UK were 11.8C, some 1.2C above the long-term average, but that was mostly down to the warm nights for the time of year across the UK, particularly in northern and western areas.Average daily minimum temperatures – the lowest...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Holiday#Bbc Weather#The Long Weekend#Jubilee Bank Holiday
The Independent

Thunderstorms could hit London during Jubilee concert

Thunderstorms could dampen performances from the likes of Craig David and Alicia Keys at the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday.The Met Office is considering issuing a weather warning as it predicts heavy, possibly thundery, showers for parts of England and London on Saturday evening, during the Jubilee concert.The forecaster is expected to review the situation on Friday morning.A total of 22,000 spectators are expected to attend the event outside Buckingham Palace, which is set to be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2.We'll be here all weekend keeping you up to date with...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Met Office warns thunderstorms and heavy showers could spoil jubilee celebrations

Thunderstorms could dampen the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations at Buckingham Palace on Saturday.The Met Office is considering whether to issue a weather warning as it predicts heavy, possibly thundery, showers for parts of England and London on Saturday evening, during the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert.The stormy weather would threaten to disrupt performances from the likes of Craig David and Alicia Keys.The show is also set to see appearances from stars including Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham and Stephen Fry, as well as a specially recorded performance from Sir Elton John.Diana Ross is also scheduled...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Australia shivers through the coldest morning of the year as snow falls near Sydney and Melbourne and icy polar blast brings temperatures of -6.1C - here's the forecast near you

Winter has officially started as an icy blast sweeps across large swathes of Australia, bringing chilly temperatures, snow, and bitter winds. Parts of Australia woke up to the coldest temperatures of the year on Wednesday as freezing conditions batter the nation's southeast corner. Snow fell overnight near Melbourne and Sydney...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy