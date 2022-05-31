Sheriff’s Areas 1 and 2 Report May 15-21, 2022

Two collisions were investigated by Holbrook police officers during the period of May 18-24, according to dispatcher reports. At 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, a two vehicle, non-injury collision occurred in the 600 block of East Florida Street. The vehicles involved were a blue 2005 Toyota Prius driven by Guadalupe Santiago Benitez, 26, of Holbrook and a black 2012 Ford F150 truck driven by a 17-year-old girl. According to the report, Benitez, was traveling behind two trucks and decided to pass the truck in front of her, thinking the other vehicle was parked. As she passed between the two vehicles, the front vehicle pulled from the curb to enter onto the street and the vehicles collided.

HOLBROOK, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO