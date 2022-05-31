Sheriff’s Areas 1 and 2 Report May 15-21, 2022

The Holbrook Police Department received 117 reports during the period of May 18-24. During that time officers responded to 20 citizen assists, 16 welfare checks, 14 suspicious activities, seven incidents not classified, six information requests, five traffic collisions, four each of animal problems, agency assists and intoxicated persons, three each of citizen disputes, domestic violence incidents, traffic hazards, trespassing incidents and thefts, two each of alarms, medical assists, assaults, disorderly conduct incidents, DUIs, parking problems, traffic offense and warrants, and one each of hit and run disorderly conduct involving a firearm, juvenile problem, message delivered, criminal damage, and vehicle theft.
