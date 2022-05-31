ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navajo County, AZ

Sheriff’s Areas 1 and 2 Report May 15-21, 2022

tribunenewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reported the following activity in Areas 1 and 2 during the period of May 15-21. Areas 1 and 2 include Joseph City, Woodruff, Sun Valley, Goodwater, Adamana, unincorporated areas of Winslow...

tribunenewsnow.com

KGUN 9

Flagstaff police: Three teens face charges in brush fire

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Three juveniles are facing charges after authorities linked them to a small brush fire on the west side of Flagstaff, police said. Investigators determined that the discharge of a flare gun started the fire that was extinguished within hours on May 24. People in the community, including classmates and a parent, provided information that led to the identification of the suspects, police told the Arizona Daily Sun.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Reward offered for arrests of those who vandalized Prescott Valley school, home

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Prescott Valley Police Department is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrests of those who vandalized a home and an elementary school. Officers said on Friday, around 1:45 a.m., the crooks went to the vacant home, set the carpet on fire, and turned on a faucet, flooding the home. They also splattered paint throughout the house.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

Snowflake/Taylor Police Report May 11-24, 2022

The following incidents were among the 486 handled by the Snowflake-Taylor Police Department (STPD) during the period of May 11-24. Persons who were cited, charged or arrested by STPD officers are accused of committing a civil violation or of criminal activity, but such accusations should raise no inference of guilt.
SNOWFLAKE, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

HPD Arrests May 18-24, 2022

The Holbrook Police Department received 117 reports during the period of May 18-24. During that time officers responded to 20 citizen assists, 16 welfare checks, 14 suspicious activities, seven incidents not classified, six information requests, five traffic collisions, four each of animal problems, agency assists and intoxicated persons, three each of citizen disputes, domestic violence incidents, traffic hazards, trespassing incidents and thefts, two each of alarms, medical assists, assaults, disorderly conduct incidents, DUIs, parking problems, traffic offense and warrants, and one each of hit and run disorderly conduct involving a firearm, juvenile problem, message delivered, criminal damage, and vehicle theft.
HOLBROOK, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

HPD Thefts May 18-24, 2022

Holbrook Police Department received four theft reports during the period of May 18-24. At 8:13 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, an employee of Tractor Supply, located at 1521 Navajo Blvd., reported the theft of unknown items valued at $8.74. At 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, a resident reported the...
HOLBROOK, AZ
KTAR News

Flagstaff man goes missing during day hike in Oak Creek Canyon

PHOENIX – Search and rescue crews are trying to find a Flagstaff man who went missing during a day hike in Oak Creek Canyon last week, authorities said Tuesday. Axel Brugere, 20, was last seen Friday around 1 p.m. after he and a companion hiked for about two hours up the steep A.B. Young Trail to a plateau, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
ABC 15 News

Hiker, Axel Brugere, reported missing in northern Arizona

Officials are looking for a man who became lost while hiking in northern Arizona. Axel Brugere, 20, was reported missing last week, officials said Monday. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says Brugere reportedly became separated from a hiking companion in the area of A.B. Young Trail and East Pocket on May 27.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

Superior Court Report June 1, 2022

The following criminal cases were heard in Navajo County Superior Court recently. Shawn Boyd admitted to violating the terms of his probation on original charges of DUI, resisting arrest, use of methamphetamine, public sexual indecency to a minor and trespassing/domestic violence. He received a suspended sentence and the original terms of his intensive probation were reinstated for five years. As a condition of his probation, he must first serve 12 months in the Navajo County Jail, with credit for 87 days served. He was sentenced by Judge Dale Nielson.
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

HPD Collisions May 18-24, 2022

Two collisions were investigated by Holbrook police officers during the period of May 18-24, according to dispatcher reports. At 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, a two vehicle, non-injury collision occurred in the 600 block of East Florida Street. The vehicles involved were a blue 2005 Toyota Prius driven by Guadalupe Santiago Benitez, 26, of Holbrook and a black 2012 Ford F150 truck driven by a 17-year-old girl. According to the report, Benitez, was traveling behind two trucks and decided to pass the truck in front of her, thinking the other vehicle was parked. As she passed between the two vehicles, the front vehicle pulled from the curb to enter onto the street and the vehicles collided.
HOLBROOK, AZ
flagscanner.com

Person with gun and machete

Flagstaff Police are responding to the area of San Francisco and Route 66 for a suspicious person. The person reporting this described the subject as having long dark hair and tan skin. He is wearing blue jeans and a dark grey tshirt. He is wearing a medical boot, carrying a machete, and has an alleged gun in his pocket.
truecrimedaily

N.M. father fled to Arizona after allegedly killing woman in front of their 3-year-old daughter

LOVINGTON, N.M. (TCD) -- A 26-year-old father was arrested in Arizona after allegedly fatally shooting a 25-year-old woman in front of their 3-year-old daughter. According to KWES-TV, on May 23, shortly before 1 a.m., authorities responded to the 700 block of South 5th Street to a report of a domestic incident. At the scene, Rosa Elena Trujillo was reportedly found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were performed, but ultimately, Trujillo was pronounced dead at the scene, KWES reports.
LOVINGTON, NM
lakepowelllife.com

Jackson Becomes Navajo Chief Prosecutor

Navajo Nation Chief Justice JoAnn B. Jayne administered the oath to Jackson during a ceremony held at the Navajo Nation Department of Justice in Window Rock, Ariz. Jackson is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation from Chinle, Ariz. Since July 2021, he has served as the Acting Chief Prosecutor.
WINDOW ROCK, AZ
krwg.org

New Mexico man accused in woman's killing caught in Arizona

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man accused of shooting the mother of his child to death with the toddler in the room has been captured in Arizona. Lovington Police Chief David Miranda told KOB-TV in Albuquerque as he was driving back from Holbrook, Arizona, Monday that 26-year-old Zion Gibson killed the victim as the 3-1/2-year-old girl was nearby. According to investigators, 25-year-old Rosa Trujillo called 911 on May 23 when Gibson showed up outside her home in Lovington. The dispatcher heard the sound of gunfire. Authorities say Gibson drove into Arizona. State police there took over pursuing him. He crashed his car in Holbrook and surrendered after a brief standoff.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
knau.org

Vernon residents returned to Ready status because of wildfire

Residents in the town of Vernon in eastern Arizona have been returned to Ready status because of a 24-acre wildfire northeast of Pinetop-Lakeside. The Marshall Fire was reported Monday on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and prompted officials to place nearby residents in Set status to prepare for a possible evacuation.
VERNON, AZ
knau.org

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Coconino County, Page a hot spot

Cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County continue to rise. The most recent report released by health officials showed nearly 240 infections reported during the week of May 15th to 21st. Cases have steadily risen since last month amid a national uptick in the virus, but still remain far below the...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

Supervisors hear recommendations for redistricting

In last week’s Navajo County Board of Supervisors meeting, Navajo County Attorney Jason Moore offered some background on the process of mandatory redistricting. “I have been assigned to assist in coming up with a new supervisorial district map and a new Northland Pioneer College district map that will carry us through the next 10 years.”
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

Nellie Marie Newton

Nellie Marie Newton of Camp Verde went home to be with our Lord on May 15, 2022. She was born in Solano, N.M., on Sept. 2, 1930, and moved to Seligman with her parents when she was about 6 years old. She moved to Los Angeles, Calif., after graduating from Seligman High School and worked as a file clerk in an insurance company. She moved back to Seligman where she met Freddie Newton. They were married on April 5, 1954, celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary on April 5.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
KTAR.com

Highway between Phoenix and Payson closed because of brush fire

PHOENIX – Traffic on State Route 87 was delayed on Friday afternoon because of a brush fire along the route between Phoenix and Payson, authorities said. SR 87 northeast of metro Phoenix is also known as the Beeline Highway. The fire was burning around milepost 209 of the highway, near the Four Peaks Wilderness area.
PHOENIX, AZ

