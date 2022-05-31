ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holbrook, AZ

HPD Collisions May 18-24, 2022

tribunenewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo collisions were investigated by Holbrook police officers during the period of May 18-24, according to dispatcher reports. At 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, a two vehicle, non-injury collision occurred in the 600 block of East Florida Street. The vehicles involved were...

tribunenewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
tribunenewsnow.com

HPD Thefts May 18-24, 2022

Holbrook Police Department received four theft reports during the period of May 18-24. At 8:13 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, an employee of Tractor Supply, located at 1521 Navajo Blvd., reported the theft of unknown items valued at $8.74. At 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, a resident reported the...
HOLBROOK, AZ
KGUN 9

Flagstaff police: Three teens face charges in brush fire

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Three juveniles are facing charges after authorities linked them to a small brush fire on the west side of Flagstaff, police said. Investigators determined that the discharge of a flare gun started the fire that was extinguished within hours on May 24. People in the community, including classmates and a parent, provided information that led to the identification of the suspects, police told the Arizona Daily Sun.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Person with gun and machete

Flagstaff Police are responding to the area of San Francisco and Route 66 for a suspicious person. The person reporting this described the subject as having long dark hair and tan skin. He is wearing blue jeans and a dark grey tshirt. He is wearing a medical boot, carrying a machete, and has an alleged gun in his pocket.
tribunenewsnow.com

HPD Arrests May 18-24, 2022

The Holbrook Police Department received 117 reports during the period of May 18-24. During that time officers responded to 20 citizen assists, 16 welfare checks, 14 suspicious activities, seven incidents not classified, six information requests, five traffic collisions, four each of animal problems, agency assists and intoxicated persons, three each of citizen disputes, domestic violence incidents, traffic hazards, trespassing incidents and thefts, two each of alarms, medical assists, assaults, disorderly conduct incidents, DUIs, parking problems, traffic offense and warrants, and one each of hit and run disorderly conduct involving a firearm, juvenile problem, message delivered, criminal damage, and vehicle theft.
HOLBROOK, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
City
Holbrook, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Morristown, AZ
Local
Arizona Accidents
Holbrook, AZ
Crime & Safety
tribunenewsnow.com

Snowflake/Taylor Police Report May 11-24, 2022

The following incidents were among the 486 handled by the Snowflake-Taylor Police Department (STPD) during the period of May 11-24. Persons who were cited, charged or arrested by STPD officers are accused of committing a civil violation or of criminal activity, but such accusations should raise no inference of guilt.
SNOWFLAKE, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

Sheriff’s Areas 1 and 2 Report May 15-21, 2022

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reported the following activity in Areas 1 and 2 during the period of May 15-21. Areas 1 and 2 include Joseph City, Woodruff, Sun Valley, Goodwater, Adamana, unincorporated areas of Winslow and Holbrook, and parts of the Navajo and Hopi reservations that are located within the boundaries of Navajo County. Persons who were cited, charged or arrested by deputies are accused of committing criminal activity, but such accusations should raise no inference of guilt.
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Young hiker missing in northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Authorities in Coconino County are searching for a 20-year-old hiker who's been missing since Friday. Axel Brugere went out hiking on the A.B. Young Trail in the East Pocket area with a friend and later got separated from his companion, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpd#Florida Street#East Florida#Vehicles#Accident#Hpd Collisions#Ford F150
KTAR News

Flagstaff man goes missing during day hike in Oak Creek Canyon

PHOENIX – Search and rescue crews are trying to find a Flagstaff man who went missing during a day hike in Oak Creek Canyon last week, authorities said Tuesday. Axel Brugere, 20, was last seen Friday around 1 p.m. after he and a companion hiked for about two hours up the steep A.B. Young Trail to a plateau, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

Nellie Marie Newton

Nellie Marie Newton of Camp Verde went home to be with our Lord on May 15, 2022. She was born in Solano, N.M., on Sept. 2, 1930, and moved to Seligman with her parents when she was about 6 years old. She moved to Los Angeles, Calif., after graduating from Seligman High School and worked as a file clerk in an insurance company. She moved back to Seligman where she met Freddie Newton. They were married on April 5, 1954, celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary on April 5.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Hiker, Axel Brugere, reported missing in northern Arizona

Officials are looking for a man who became lost while hiking in northern Arizona. Axel Brugere, 20, was reported missing last week, officials said Monday. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says Brugere reportedly became separated from a hiking companion in the area of A.B. Young Trail and East Pocket on May 27.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
truecrimedaily

N.M. father fled to Arizona after allegedly killing woman in front of their 3-year-old daughter

LOVINGTON, N.M. (TCD) -- A 26-year-old father was arrested in Arizona after allegedly fatally shooting a 25-year-old woman in front of their 3-year-old daughter. According to KWES-TV, on May 23, shortly before 1 a.m., authorities responded to the 700 block of South 5th Street to a report of a domestic incident. At the scene, Rosa Elena Trujillo was reportedly found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were performed, but ultimately, Trujillo was pronounced dead at the scene, KWES reports.
LOVINGTON, NM
tribunenewsnow.com

Superior Court Report June 1, 2022

The following criminal cases were heard in Navajo County Superior Court recently. Shawn Boyd admitted to violating the terms of his probation on original charges of DUI, resisting arrest, use of methamphetamine, public sexual indecency to a minor and trespassing/domestic violence. He received a suspended sentence and the original terms of his intensive probation were reinstated for five years. As a condition of his probation, he must first serve 12 months in the Navajo County Jail, with credit for 87 days served. He was sentenced by Judge Dale Nielson.
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Highway between Phoenix and Payson closed because of brush fire

PHOENIX – Traffic on State Route 87 was delayed on Friday afternoon because of a brush fire along the route between Phoenix and Payson, authorities said. SR 87 northeast of metro Phoenix is also known as the Beeline Highway. The fire was burning around milepost 209 of the highway, near the Four Peaks Wilderness area.
PHOENIX, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

HPD Damages May 11-17, 2022

Three cases of damage were reported to the Holbrook Police Department during the period of May 11-17. At 3:34 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, a resident reported damage to lawn equipment at a residence in the 300 block of West Florida Street estimated at $300. At 9:55 a.m. on Friday,...
HOLBROOK, AZ
knau.org

Vernon residents returned to Ready status because of wildfire

Residents in the town of Vernon in eastern Arizona have been returned to Ready status because of a 24-acre wildfire northeast of Pinetop-Lakeside. The Marshall Fire was reported Monday on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and prompted officials to place nearby residents in Set status to prepare for a possible evacuation.
VERNON, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

Run for the Wall comes to Holbrook

Last Thursday, hundreds of veterans and supporters of veterans were welcomed in Holbrook as part of the Run for the Wall. This annual motorcycle caravan includes riders from around the world traveling to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., to promote healing among all veterans, as well as their families and friends. This endeavor is to call for an accounting of all prisoners of war and those missing in action, to honor the memory of those killed in action from all wars, and to support military personnel all over the world.
HOLBROOK, AZ
12 News

2 men die after small plane crashes in Show Low, officials say

SHOW LOW, Ariz. — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in Show Low on Wednesday, according to the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District. Officials said around 6 p.m., Timber Mesa Fire and Medical and the Show Low Police Department responded to a report of a small aircraft that had crashed in the meadow near Show Low Creek south of 18th Place.
SHOW LOW, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy