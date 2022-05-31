HPD Collisions May 18-24, 2022

Nellie Marie Newton of Camp Verde went home to be with our Lord on May 15, 2022. She was born in Solano, N.M., on Sept. 2, 1930, and moved to Seligman with her parents when she was about 6 years old. She moved to Los Angeles, Calif., after graduating from Seligman High School and worked as a file clerk in an insurance company. She moved back to Seligman where she met Freddie Newton. They were married on April 5, 1954, celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary on April 5.

CAMP VERDE, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO