Rural Texas school districts are seeking to arm staff and add school police to campuses in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers. “Just look at the response from over 50 agencies going to Uvalde…how long it took a lot of those agencies to travel about 80 miles from San Antonio,” the chairman of the board of directors of San Antonio said Wednesday. Natalia ISD, Eric Smith of Medina County, to TNZT News Digital. “Anything in that capacity, you have to rely on outside agencies to help you. And I just feel like the more people we can have already on our campus, the better the overall benefit that would bring.”

