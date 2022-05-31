ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

5 great right tackle options on market with Raiders set to add $20 million under the cap

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vyi1G_0fwHc0C400

We tend to think of free agency having a couple of waves that happen back in March. But there’s another wave that is building strength as we speak. This one crashes on the shore on June 1.

This offseason the Raiders made a few cuts, some to save cap money, some to simply let go of unproductive players. A couple of those cuts left a scar — specifically the releases of Cory Littleton and Carl Nassib.

But in order to limit the bleeding in the short term, they gave those players a post-June 1 cut designation. This means that after June 1, a large portion of the dead money they left behind is moved to next year’s cap, which in turn frees up that money right now.

It’s no small amount, either. The Raiders will see their available money under the cap go up nearly $20 million after June 1 — $19.75 to be exact — raising it from the current available amount of around $5 million to over $25 million.

One position of great need for the Raiders this offseason which they have not sufficiently addressed is offensive tackle — right tackle specifically. And, as it turns out, there are actually still a lot of solid starting options out there, presumably waiting for this day so teams will have the funds to offer them a suitable salary.

Daryl Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HzYuZ_0fwHc0C400
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Much like the Raiders’ offensive line in 2021, the Bills were busy trying to find the best five starters. In so doing, they kicked the former full-time starting right tackle inside to guard and inserted rookie Spencer Brown to start at right tackle.

After a resurgent 2020 season for the former second-team All-Pro, Williams received a three-year extension. But suddenly the prospect of paying him $10 million to play guard was not really an option for the cap-strapped Bills. So, they let him go. Make no mistake, though, the 29-year-old is a viable starting right tackle.

Brandon Shell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qnQ22_0fwHc0C400
Oct 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Brandon Shell (72) prepares to block at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The nephew of Hall of Famer Art Shell would be popular in Silver & Black. Seeing a tackle with the name Shell on the back of his jersey again was cause some nostalgia for longtime Raiders fans.

The former fifth-round pick outplayed his draft status, starting 61 games at right tackle over six NFL seasons with the Jets and Seahawks. He’s had some trouble staying on the field the past couple of seasons but had only missed three games in the two seasons prior.

Riley Reiff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LOAMM_0fwHc0C400
Oct 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) blocks Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Reiff is probably the most established tackle out there. The former first-round pick spent seven of his first nine NFL seasons as the starting left tackle for the Lions and Vikings. Last season he signed with the Bengals and was moved to right tackle – a position he’d only played for one previous season.

The 33-year-old veteran would instantly add experience and leadership to a Raiders line that needs both.

Bobby Massie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39IBOJ_0fwHc0C400
Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Bobby Massie (70) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Massie has started 110 games over nine NFL seasons, most of them at right tackle. After his final two seasons in Chicago were marred by injuries, he signed with the Broncos last season and played very well over 13 starts.

Marcus Cannon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AqgwU_0fwHc0C400
Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (61) holds aloft The Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Josh McDaniels spent five seasons with Cannon as his full time starting right tackle in New England including two Super Bowl titles, starting every game. Last season Cannon signed with the Texans and was lost to a back injury after just four games.

It’s now been eight months since Cannon had surgery on his injured back. If he is ready to return, a reunion with McDaniels and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo could make a lot of sense.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Cut Rookie Signing Following Short Stint

Trevon Mason didn't enjoy a long career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday, less than three weeks after signing him as an undrafted free agent, the Steelers officially released the defensive tackle. Mason, who also worked out for the New York Jets, earned a spot on the Steelers during rookie...
Yardbarker

Steelers Working Out Three Pass-Rushers

Ray, 25, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He was waived by Cleveland coming out of the preseason and signed with the Texans’ practice squad. Ray was released after a month in Houston and had stints on the Bills’ and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Shell
Yardbarker

Women suing Deshaun Watson disgusted by contract from Browns

It was previously learned that multiple women suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct would be featured on Tuesday evening's edition of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and that they would "detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers' Kenny Pickett on being third-string QB: 'I didn’t think I was going to walk in and be the 1'

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the early days of a new era following the retirement of future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh signed former Chicago Bears starter and Buffalo Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky in March presumably to replace Roethlisberger but then used the 20th overall pick of this year's NFL Draft to acquire Pittsburgh Panthers star Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers’ latest signing puts Ndamukong Suh return to bed

Free agent defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh has spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2020 while helping them to build one of the better defenses in the league. However, Suh’s 2022 return is unlikely after the latest move made by the Buccaneers. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the team has agreed to sign former Chicago Bears star Akiem Hicks.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Bengals#Broncos#Josh Mcdaniels#Texans#American Football#Bills
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Whitworth reveals he wrote Mike Brown a letter before split with Bengals

The mistake that was the Cincinnati Bengals letting Andrew Whitworth get away has been well-documented at this point. But Whitworth just dropped at least one new interesting detail while talking about the split all those years ago, a split that sent the Bengals into a downward spiral in the offensive trenches and Whitworth himself to multiple Super Bowls.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Packers Coach Has Strong Words for Absent Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have started their voluntary OTA’s, as all other NFL teams have done. There are many players who are present at these workouts, but some notable names are missing. As everyone knew would be the case, Aaron Rodgers will not be showing up to any voluntary team activities. That decision was addressed by quarterbacks coach Tom Clements earlier this offseason. However, one new name is missing: Sammy Watkins.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber found dead in apartment

A cause of death has yet to be released. Barber was 38 years old. According to a Frisco police spokesperson, "Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time." Barber played seven seasons in the NFL for the Cowboys...
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Reacts to Melvin Gordon Skipping Practice

Monday marked the launch of Phase 3 of the Denver Broncos' offseason program — and with it, the on-field incorporation of veterans and rookies for the first time in 2022. But because this phase remains voluntary, there were several notable players missing in action at the UC Health Training Center. Some, such as outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who underwent March shoulder surgery, couldn't practice for medical reasons. Others, like safety Kareem Jackson, who was attending his daughter's graduation, had understandable family obligations.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Away From Team Following Family Tragedy

The Carolina Panthers were without rookie quarterback Matt Corral for today's OTA session. Unfortunately, the reason for Corral's absence was an unspecified family tragedy, according to head coach Matt Rhule. The 2022 third-round pick called Rhule early this morning to explain his situation. Rhule says he told Corral to "take...
NFL
Yardbarker

This Trade Between Packers and Giants Sends Promising Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have a great young core of wide receivers. Their 2022 Draft Class includes wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Both of these young players are expected to contribute almost immediately. However, without Davante Adams, the Packers’ current group of wide receivers have a combined two seasons in which they have a 1,000-yard season. That lone season belongs to Randall Cobb, who accomplished the feat in 2014. Allen Lazard set a career-high with 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins accomplished it in 2015. In other words, the Packers have a lot of unproven talent on their roster. If they want to add a potential number one wide receiver, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay could be an intriguing target.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

116K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy