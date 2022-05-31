5 great right tackle options on market with Raiders set to add $20 million under the cap

We tend to think of free agency having a couple of waves that happen back in March. But there’s another wave that is building strength as we speak. This one crashes on the shore on June 1.

This offseason the Raiders made a few cuts, some to save cap money, some to simply let go of unproductive players. A couple of those cuts left a scar — specifically the releases of Cory Littleton and Carl Nassib.

But in order to limit the bleeding in the short term, they gave those players a post-June 1 cut designation. This means that after June 1, a large portion of the dead money they left behind is moved to next year’s cap, which in turn frees up that money right now.

It’s no small amount, either. The Raiders will see their available money under the cap go up nearly $20 million after June 1 — $19.75 to be exact — raising it from the current available amount of around $5 million to over $25 million.

One position of great need for the Raiders this offseason which they have not sufficiently addressed is offensive tackle — right tackle specifically. And, as it turns out, there are actually still a lot of solid starting options out there, presumably waiting for this day so teams will have the funds to offer them a suitable salary.

Daryl Williams

Much like the Raiders’ offensive line in 2021, the Bills were busy trying to find the best five starters. In so doing, they kicked the former full-time starting right tackle inside to guard and inserted rookie Spencer Brown to start at right tackle.

After a resurgent 2020 season for the former second-team All-Pro, Williams received a three-year extension. But suddenly the prospect of paying him $10 million to play guard was not really an option for the cap-strapped Bills. So, they let him go. Make no mistake, though, the 29-year-old is a viable starting right tackle.

Brandon Shell

The nephew of Hall of Famer Art Shell would be popular in Silver & Black. Seeing a tackle with the name Shell on the back of his jersey again was cause some nostalgia for longtime Raiders fans.

The former fifth-round pick outplayed his draft status, starting 61 games at right tackle over six NFL seasons with the Jets and Seahawks. He’s had some trouble staying on the field the past couple of seasons but had only missed three games in the two seasons prior.

Riley Reiff

Reiff is probably the most established tackle out there. The former first-round pick spent seven of his first nine NFL seasons as the starting left tackle for the Lions and Vikings. Last season he signed with the Bengals and was moved to right tackle – a position he’d only played for one previous season.

The 33-year-old veteran would instantly add experience and leadership to a Raiders line that needs both.

Bobby Massie

Massie has started 110 games over nine NFL seasons, most of them at right tackle. After his final two seasons in Chicago were marred by injuries, he signed with the Broncos last season and played very well over 13 starts.

Marcus Cannon

Josh McDaniels spent five seasons with Cannon as his full time starting right tackle in New England including two Super Bowl titles, starting every game. Last season Cannon signed with the Texans and was lost to a back injury after just four games.

It’s now been eight months since Cannon had surgery on his injured back. If he is ready to return, a reunion with McDaniels and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo could make a lot of sense.