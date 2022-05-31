ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holbrook, AZ

HPD Arrests May 18-24, 2022

tribunenewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Holbrook Police Department received 117 reports during the period of May 18-24. During that time officers responded to 20 citizen assists, 16 welfare checks, 14 suspicious activities, seven incidents not classified, six information requests, five traffic collisions, four each of...

tribunenewsnow.com

KGUN 9

Flagstaff police: Three teens face charges in brush fire

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Three juveniles are facing charges after authorities linked them to a small brush fire on the west side of Flagstaff, police said. Investigators determined that the discharge of a flare gun started the fire that was extinguished within hours on May 24. People in the community, including classmates and a parent, provided information that led to the identification of the suspects, police told the Arizona Daily Sun.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

Sheriff’s Report May 18-24, 2022

The following people were booked into the Navajo County Jail recently. These persons are accused of committing criminal activity, but such accusations should raise no inference of guilt. Wednesday, May 18: Edwin Johnson, 57, two counts of failure to appear; Brandon Smith, 33, failure to appear; Gypsy Icide, 28, possession...
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

Snowflake/Taylor Police Report May 11-24, 2022

The following incidents were among the 486 handled by the Snowflake-Taylor Police Department (STPD) during the period of May 11-24. Persons who were cited, charged or arrested by STPD officers are accused of committing a civil violation or of criminal activity, but such accusations should raise no inference of guilt.
SNOWFLAKE, AZ
flagscanner.com

Person with gun and machete

Flagstaff Police are responding to the area of San Francisco and Route 66 for a suspicious person. The person reporting this described the subject as having long dark hair and tan skin. He is wearing blue jeans and a dark grey tshirt. He is wearing a medical boot, carrying a machete, and has an alleged gun in his pocket.
tribunenewsnow.com

HPD Thefts May 18-24, 2022

Holbrook Police Department received four theft reports during the period of May 18-24. At 8:13 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, an employee of Tractor Supply, located at 1521 Navajo Blvd., reported the theft of unknown items valued at $8.74. At 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, a resident reported the...
HOLBROOK, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

HPD Collisions May 18-24, 2022

Two collisions were investigated by Holbrook police officers during the period of May 18-24, according to dispatcher reports. At 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, a two vehicle, non-injury collision occurred in the 600 block of East Florida Street. The vehicles involved were a blue 2005 Toyota Prius driven by Guadalupe Santiago Benitez, 26, of Holbrook and a black 2012 Ford F150 truck driven by a 17-year-old girl. According to the report, Benitez, was traveling behind two trucks and decided to pass the truck in front of her, thinking the other vehicle was parked. As she passed between the two vehicles, the front vehicle pulled from the curb to enter onto the street and the vehicles collided.
HOLBROOK, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

Superior Court Report June 1, 2022

The following criminal cases were heard in Navajo County Superior Court recently. Shawn Boyd admitted to violating the terms of his probation on original charges of DUI, resisting arrest, use of methamphetamine, public sexual indecency to a minor and trespassing/domestic violence. He received a suspended sentence and the original terms of his intensive probation were reinstated for five years. As a condition of his probation, he must first serve 12 months in the Navajo County Jail, with credit for 87 days served. He was sentenced by Judge Dale Nielson.
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
truecrimedaily

N.M. father fled to Arizona after allegedly killing woman in front of their 3-year-old daughter

LOVINGTON, N.M. (TCD) -- A 26-year-old father was arrested in Arizona after allegedly fatally shooting a 25-year-old woman in front of their 3-year-old daughter. According to KWES-TV, on May 23, shortly before 1 a.m., authorities responded to the 700 block of South 5th Street to a report of a domestic incident. At the scene, Rosa Elena Trujillo was reportedly found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were performed, but ultimately, Trujillo was pronounced dead at the scene, KWES reports.
LOVINGTON, NM
ABC 15 News

Hiker, Axel Brugere, reported missing in northern Arizona

Officials are looking for a man who became lost while hiking in northern Arizona. Axel Brugere, 20, was reported missing last week, officials said Monday. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says Brugere reportedly became separated from a hiking companion in the area of A.B. Young Trail and East Pocket on May 27.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
KTAR News

Flagstaff man goes missing during day hike in Oak Creek Canyon

PHOENIX – Search and rescue crews are trying to find a Flagstaff man who went missing during a day hike in Oak Creek Canyon last week, authorities said Tuesday. Axel Brugere, 20, was last seen Friday around 1 p.m. after he and a companion hiked for about two hours up the steep A.B. Young Trail to a plateau, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

Nellie Marie Newton

Nellie Marie Newton of Camp Verde went home to be with our Lord on May 15, 2022. She was born in Solano, N.M., on Sept. 2, 1930, and moved to Seligman with her parents when she was about 6 years old. She moved to Los Angeles, Calif., after graduating from Seligman High School and worked as a file clerk in an insurance company. She moved back to Seligman where she met Freddie Newton. They were married on April 5, 1954, celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary on April 5.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
lakepowelllife.com

Jackson Becomes Navajo Chief Prosecutor

Navajo Nation Chief Justice JoAnn B. Jayne administered the oath to Jackson during a ceremony held at the Navajo Nation Department of Justice in Window Rock, Ariz. Jackson is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation from Chinle, Ariz. Since July 2021, he has served as the Acting Chief Prosecutor.
WINDOW ROCK, AZ
KTAR.com

Highway between Phoenix and Payson closed because of brush fire

PHOENIX – Traffic on State Route 87 was delayed on Friday afternoon because of a brush fire along the route between Phoenix and Payson, authorities said. SR 87 northeast of metro Phoenix is also known as the Beeline Highway. The fire was burning around milepost 209 of the highway, near the Four Peaks Wilderness area.
PHOENIX, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

Supervisors hear recommendations for redistricting

In last week’s Navajo County Board of Supervisors meeting, Navajo County Attorney Jason Moore offered some background on the process of mandatory redistricting. “I have been assigned to assist in coming up with a new supervisorial district map and a new Northland Pioneer College district map that will carry us through the next 10 years.”
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

County approves purchase of excavator for cemetery use

The Holbrook City Council held a meeting on May 26, during which they approved the purchase of a new excavator to be used at the Holbrook Cemetery. Council members Kip Woolford and Mike Nilsson were not present and were excused from the meeting. The new excavator has a small footprint...
HOLBROOK, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

Run for the Wall comes to Holbrook

Last Thursday, hundreds of veterans and supporters of veterans were welcomed in Holbrook as part of the Run for the Wall. This annual motorcycle caravan includes riders from around the world traveling to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., to promote healing among all veterans, as well as their families and friends. This endeavor is to call for an accounting of all prisoners of war and those missing in action, to honor the memory of those killed in action from all wars, and to support military personnel all over the world.
HOLBROOK, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

Nicole Young awarded Vitalant’s Impact Award

On April 29, Holbrook resident Nicole Young went to Phoenix where she was awarded the Impact Award by Vitalant Southwest Division. According to Young, the Impact Award is the most prestigious and difficult award to earn, signifying outstanding leadership in blood drive coordination. This award is given to coordinators and organizations that work above and beyond to encourage participation in their blood drives.
HOLBROOK, AZ

