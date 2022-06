We start the day off dry, but with warm temperatures and high humidity. That’s going to be a trend throughout the day as temperatures quickly warm up into the 80s by mid-morning, and into the upper 80s for daytime highs by early afternoon. Those warm temperatures and that high humidity is going to be fuel for storms that develop later in the day. Our timeframe for potential severe weather will be between about 2 PM and 9 PM. Currently our forecast area is under a marginal to severe threat for severe weather, with gusty winds and localized flooding being the primary threats.

2 DAYS AGO