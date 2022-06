Ford Motor Company will add 1,100 union jobs to its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, the company announced in a press release Thursday. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is investing $95 million to add the hourly jobs for a new shift at the Claycomo plant, which produces the Ford F-150, the Ford Transit, and now the E-Transit van. The plant currently has just under 7,000 hourly employees.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO