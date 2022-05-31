Missouri health agency appeals ruling requiring it to pay Planned Parenthood legal fees

Some travelers’ Memorial Day weekend plans were complicated this year after U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights from Thursday through Monday. The cancellations, caused by bad weather, workers calling in sick and air traffic control delays, offer a glimpse of what may be ahead for the summer as travelers are expected to return to the skies in numbers not seen since 2019. “We expect a busy summer, and are concerned about the industry’s ability to handle the demand,” airline industry analyst Helane Becker said. In other transportation news, the Missouri Department of Transportation is circulating a $7.6 billion proposal for improving the state's roads and bridges. If approved, the budget would help municipalities statewide make much-needed fixes. And, shifting gears from roadways to racetracks, the World Wide Technology Raceway in the St. Louis area is set to host its first race in NASCAR's top circuit on Sunday. The event, which is expected to draw a sellout crowd, marks the culmination of a decade-long turnaround effort for the venue, which some thought was shuttered for good when it closed in 2010.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO