Missouri health agency appeals ruling requiring it to pay Planned Parenthood legal fees

By Tessa Weinberg - Missouri Independent
 3 days ago

Missouri’s health department is appealing a Cole County judge’s ruling that put the state on the hook to pay at least $170,000 in Planned Parenthood’s legal fees. The state intends to argue to the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Western District that Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem erred...

