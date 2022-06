As we wrap up the 2021-22 school year it is worth taking a moment to reflect and also to take a peek ahead to the summer. We have had another incredible year here in Waukee. Thank you to everyone who has had a part in bringing this to fruition. I am humbled by our staff for their resilience, kindness, and generosity. I am amazed by our students for reminding me each day why we do what we do and why we choose to work in education. I am reminded as a member of our community that this is truly a remarkable place.

WAUKEE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO