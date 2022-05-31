ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Funerals Begin for Uvalde Children Killed in Shooting

Voice of America
 2 days ago

Two children were buried on Monday in Uvalde, Texas on what would have been the start of their summer vacation. They were the first burials among 19 students and two teachers killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School last week. People gathered to mourn 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza...

learningenglish.voanews.com

Daily Beast

Shop Where Texas Gunman Bought Firearms ‘in Shock’ Over Shooting

The Texas gun store where Salvador Ramos bought the weapons he used in Tuesday’s elementary school massacre is cooperating with authorities as they investigate the attack, according to The New York Times. The general manager of Oasis Outback, a hunting store paired with a restaurant that’s located about three miles from Robb Elementary School, confirmed it was speaking with police, though he declined to name himself. An Oasis Outback employee, who declined to be named, also told The Daily Beast no one could remember a transaction with Ramos in the weeks leading up to the shooting, which left 19 students and two teachers dead. “We are all in shock,” they said. According to Texas state Sen. John Whitmire, who was briefed by state police, Ramos had bought two “AR platform rifles” shortly after his 18th birthday, including a “Daniel Defense” rifle that was found at the elementary school. The other rifle was discovered in the truck Ramos drove to the school, Whitmire said.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Republicans begin backpedaling on gun control after Uvalde school shooting massacre

Republican opposition to calls for calls to pass legislation to combat gun violence began in earnest on Wednesday, a week after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas led to 21 deaths. In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter asking the state legislature to form a committee to review steps and determine what actions could be taken to prevent another mass shooting. “As leaders, we must come together at this time to provide solutions to protect all Texans,” he said. But the letter did not list gun safety measures, but rather “school safety,” “mental health,” “social media,” “police training” and...
UVALDE, TX
People

Barack Obama Addresses Uvalde Shooting Nearly 10 Years After Sandy Hook: 'Our Country Is Paralyzed'

Barack Obama is mourning the 19 students and two adults who died in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Following the tragedy on Tuesday, the former president shared a statement on Twitter, writing, "Across the country, parents are putting their children to bed, reading stories, singing lullabies—and in the back of their minds, they're worried about what might happen tomorrow after they drop their kids off at school, or take them to a grocery store or any other public space."
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

10-year-old arrested for threatening school shooting in Florida

Police in Florida arrested a fifth-grade student on Saturday after he allegedly threatened to conduct a mass shooting.The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they were tipped off about a threatening text message sent by a 10-year-old student at Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral on 28 May.“The School Threat Enforcement Team was immediately notified and began analytical research. Due to the nature of the incident, the Youth Services Criminal Investigations Division assumed the case,” the statement said.Police then interviewed the child and subsequently arrested him. He was charged with “making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting”.“Right now...
CNN

Why card-carrying members are skipping this NRA gathering

The National Rifle Association annual meeting is taking place in Houston, across the state from the scene of the school shooting tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. Here's why some politicians and musicians have pulled out of attending -- while other top Republicans will still have a presence.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Beast

The Texas School Shooting Is More Proof the U.S. Hates Its Own Children

This country, especially its “pro-life” Republicans, hates its children. What else can you conclude upon learning of yet another tragic, senseless mass school shooting—this time in Uvalde, Texas—where an 18-year-old man walked into an elementary school and killed (at a minimum) 19 students and 2 adults?
TEXAS STATE
Fortune

Gunmakers’ stocks rise after Texas school shooting leaves 19 children and two teachers dead

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. At least 19 children and two teachers were killed on Tuesday after an 18-year-old gunman walked into an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and opened fire, authorities said. It was the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade, and the second mass shooting in the U.S. in under two weeks.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

NRA calls Texas school shooting massacre ‘the act of a lone, deranged criminal’

The National Rifle Association has called the Texas elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers “the act of a lone, deranged criminal”.The gun rights group, who is often blamed by critics for standing in the way of meaningful legislation to reform gun policies, released a statement on the shooting on Wednesday.“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and victims involved in this horrific and evil crime. On behalf of our members, we salute the courage of school officials, first responders and others who offered their support and services,” the statement read.And the group added: “Although an...
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Uvalde shooting: Kamala Harris calls for assault weapons ban

US Vice-President Kamala Harris has made an impassioned plea for a ban on assault weapons in the wake of two deadly mass shootings in the US. Ms Harris was attending the funeral of Ruth Whitfield, 86, killed in a supermarket in Buffalo on 14 May. That shooting came just 10...
UVALDE, TX
Voice of America

Mourners Say Goodbye to Uvalde Teacher, Her Husband

UVALDE, Texas — Mourners gathered Wednesday to say goodbye to Robb Elementary School teacher Irma Garcia — who died in the shooting at the Uvalde, Texas, grade school — and her husband, Joe — who died two days later from a heart attack. Nineteen children and...
UVALDE, TX

