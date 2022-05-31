D93 seniors visit elementary schools

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It is a big week for seniors in the Bonneville School District.

As part of the celebration this week, seniors are returning to the elementary schools where they started.

During a visit to Ucon Elementary, seniors thanked the teachers that helped them along the way, and they even inspired the younger students.

Here is the graduation schedule:

Technical Careers High School, May 31st at 5:00 pm in the Rocky Mountain Middle School Performing Arts Center

Thunder Ridge High School, May 31st at 7:00 pm at Thunder Ridge Stadium (weather permitting)

Bonneville Online High School, June 1st at 5:00 pm in the Thunder Ridge Performing Arts Center

Hillcrest High School, June 1st at 7:00 pm at Sandy Downs

Lincoln High School, June 2nd at 5:00 pm in the Thunder Ridge Performing Arts Center

Bonneville High School, June 2nd at 7:00 pm in the gymnasium at Bonneville High School

