Saint Landry Parish, LA

In wake of Texas school shooting, St. Landry Parish school board leader calling for stronger security at schools

By Renee Allen
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IlIIB_0fwHYQsd00

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — The tragedy in Uvalde, Texas has many school district leaders demanding action, including one leader of the St. Landry Parish School Board who is calling for the board to be proactive and not reactive.

Many school districts plan to begin the process of re-evaluating the weak points of their school campuses.

Longtime St. Landry Parish School Board Anthony Standberry says some effort has to be made with the intention of getting it done, at any cost.

St. Landry Parish rolls out emergency alert system

“When I think about it or talk about it my heart gets full. I can’t begin to imagine the idea of that happening at home.”

Standberry acknowledges that many school district campuses have open campus layouts where students step outside to travel from one classroom to another.

“We need to try to do something to eliminate easy access. I don’t like the chain linked fence too much because of the look that it gives, but then we are going to have to do something to avoid people just having those thoughts of walking onto one of our campuses and doing such.”

He also proposes that security need to be added to guard entrances.

“We are going to have to do a main entrance, one entrance where people can’t just walk around in and onto the school.  May be even put somebody at that door or at that gate.”

theadvocate.com

After second graduation shooting, John Bel Edwards calls for expanded background checks

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said after the second shooting at a Louisiana graduation in as many weeks that lawmakers need to look at expanded background checks. "In light of recent gun violence in Buffalo and Uvalde, gun safety discussions and action involving expanded background checks and red flag laws are very much in order,” the governor said in a prepared statement on Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
