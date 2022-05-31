Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Borden; Dawson; Ector; Glasscock; Howard; Martin; Midland; Scurry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Glasscock, eastern Ector, southeastern Andrews, western Scurry, northwestern Mitchell, Midland, Borden, southeastern Martin, Howard and southeastern Dawson Counties through 345 AM CDT At 301 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles west of Justiceburg to 10 miles north of Luther to Stanton to near Midland International Air and Space Port to near Goldsmith. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, Ackerly, Greenwood, Gail, Stanton, Coahoma, Sand Springs, Lomax, Lenorah, Midland International Air and Space Port, Luther, West Odessa, Fluvanna, J B Thomas Reservoir, Cotton Flat, Midland Airpark, Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark and Knott. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 106 and 189. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

