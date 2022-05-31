ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homebuilder NVR seeks rezoning to build nearly 200 new homes in Monroe

By Collin Huguley
 4 days ago
Getty Images / Alessandro De Carli / EyeEm

NVR Inc. has applied to rezone 85.8 acres in Monroe to facilitate the development of a residential subdivision with 197 home lots, city documents state.

IN THIS ARTICLE
CEO of two Charlotte companies accused of fraud, self dealing

CHARLOTTE — The Securities and Exchange Commission has accused prominent Charlotte businessman Marty Sumichrast of fraud and self-dealing transactions during the three years he managed the Stone Street Partners private fund. The suit filed by the SEC Wednesday seeks to have civil penalties and “disgorgement of all ill-gotten gains”...
Charlotte, NC
