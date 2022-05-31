Homebuilder NVR seeks rezoning to build nearly 200 new homes in Monroe

See You Space Cowboy...(Wes Hicks/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Friday, June 3 may be a warm one in Charlotte as temperaturesmax out at 82, but readers may want to wear black — both to soak up the rain possible between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. but to mourn this Roundup. Today's collection of Charlotte articles will be the last to impart the insight, conciseness and wit on the Queen City, but NewsBreak will still bring users daily Charlotte content.

