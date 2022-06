On this week’s episode of “Red Table Talk,” the hosts explore the devastating impact of alopecia in an informative and powerful episode streaming now on Facebook Watch. This moving episode features the mother of 12-year-old Rio Allred, who suffered from alopecia and took her own life after being relentlessly mocked and bullied, who opens up about her daughter’s heart-crushing death. The episode also highlights former NBA player Charlie Villanueva speaks out about his hidden pain, a woman who worked in the hair industry for more than a decade reveals her emotional Alopecia journey and why it’s more than “just hair,” and top hair surgeon Dr. Meena Singh breaks down the different types of alopecia.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO