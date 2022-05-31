ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Oxford Man Arrested for Burglary

hottytoddy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigators with the Oxford Police Department took a report of a burglary on May 25 on Clearbrook...

www.hottytoddy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

2 accused of burglarizing neighbor’s apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are behind bars after being accused of a broad daylight burglary. Police say officers didn’t have to go very far to find the alleged thieves. Officers were called to the Residences at Lakeview Apartments Wednesday after a woman said her apartment had been burglarized. When police arrived, the “doors […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect captured after Southaven manhunt

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department says they have a suspect in custody after a manhunt Thursday morning. Dozens of Southaven police officers swarmed the area of Church and Getwell Roads in search of an armed robbery suspect. Officers spotted the suspect at 8:20 running through the neighborhood after...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
wtva.com

Woman arrested for Lee County murder

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County authorities released the name of the woman arrested and charged with the shooting death of a 21-year-old man during the Memorial Day weekend. Rachel Brown, 20, faces second-degree murder for the death of Kavon Usher, 21. The fatal shooting happened Saturday morning, May 28...
LEE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
WREG

Good Samaritan indicted as killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who drove a mortally wounded friend to a fire station for aid has been indicted in the man’s death, according to Shelby County District Attorney General, Amy Weirich. Bretrue Jackson, 41, has been indicted on three second-degree murder charges. According to the DA’s Office, the incident happened the afternoon […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Mississippi county official faces felony drug charge, others

PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — A county official in northeastern Mississippi is free on bond after a weekend arrest for speeding and a felony drug charge. Pontotoc County Fifth District Supervisor Gary Dan McKnight was arrested early Sunday by Mississippi Highway Patrol officers on charges which include felony possession of methamphetamine and four misdemeanors — speeding, […]
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
Chester County Independent

Search nets 25 pounds of marijuana in Henderson

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office and Henderson Police Department executed a search warrant at a Second Street residence May 24, in Henderson. Investigators seized drug paraphernalia as well as controlled substances including approximately 25 pounds of marijuana. Hunter Williams, 32, of Henderson, was arrested at the scene. Williams was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell. He is held in the Chester County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
HENDERSON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
WREG

Teen indicted in Memphis gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery. Jaylen Jordan, 17 is facing years behind bars after a shooting at a Parkway Village service station. The incident occured on September 30, 2021 near South Perkins and Cottonwood Road. Investigators said that Jordan, 16 at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tippahnews.com

Historic Ripley restaurant suffers fire damage overnight

A historic Ripley restaurant suffered interior fire damage in the early hours of Thursday June 2nd. Crums sandwich shop suffered damage to the interior and at least one exterior wall suffered damage. Ripley Police and fire department personnel were on scene before 6 am on Wednesday. The State Fire Marshal...
RIPLEY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Woman charged after mom found covered in waste, skin peeling off

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is facing charges after her mother was found covered in human waste and suffering from several sores all over her body. Memphis Police say a 54-year-old woman was admitted to St. Francis Hospital after having a stroke on February 15, 2022. Officers received a call from the hospital at […]
wtva.com

Tupelo police identify person of interest in robberies investigation

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police wish to speak with a man about three robberies. Police identified him as Christian Hernandez Rueda, 22. He’s considered a person of interest, meaning he has not been charged with a crime. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police. Two...
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Woman points gun at Highland Heights roommate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Highland Heights woman is free on bond after alleged threats at a rooming house. Police said it all happened Sunday at a rooming house on Pershing Ave near Hudson Street. Tasha Adams, 29, is accused of cocking a handgun, pointing it at her roommate, and threatening to shoot him. The roommate […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Reward increased to $20K for Midtown woman shot outside apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After more than three weeks of no answers, Mallory Morgan’s family is boosting their reward to $18,000 to help solve her case. “These things just shouldn’t happen and people who are doing them should be in jail and being there to stay,” said Buddy Chapman, Executive Director of the Memphis Shelby-County CrimeStoppers.
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Fatal fire under investigation in Sherman

SHERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - One person died in a fatal house fire in Sherman Tuesday night. Pontotoc County Fire Coordinator Adam Patton confirmed Marvin Watkins, 90, died as a result. No foul play is suspected. The fire happened along Third Avenue and Jones Street. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is...
SHERMAN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy