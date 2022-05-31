Oxford Man Arrested for Burglary

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office and Henderson Police Department executed a search warrant at a Second Street residence May 24, in Henderson. Investigators seized drug paraphernalia as well as controlled substances including approximately 25 pounds of marijuana. Hunter Williams, 32, of Henderson, was arrested at the scene. Williams was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell. He is held in the Chester County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

