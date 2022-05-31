Oxford Man Arrested for Sexual Battery

The annual Summer Sunset Series returns to the Grove stage at the University of Mississippi with a series of four Sunday evening concerts in June. Summer Sunset Series is a free community event made possible through a collaboration of Visit Oxford, Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, the UM Center for the Study of Southern Culture and the University Museum. Each Sunday night in June, locals and visitors can bring a blanket or lawn chair and set up their own picnic to enjoy live music. All events are free and begin at 6 p.m.

OXFORD, MS ・ 17 HOURS AGO