City of Eugene Considering a Purchase of the Mary Spilde Center

City of North Bend release – Stephanie Wilson has been hired as North Bend’s Main Street Manager. She will be responsible for working with downtown merchants, property owners, and other stakeholders to continue our downtown revitalization and renaissance while collaborating to enhance economic vitality through sustainable tourism and urban renewal. Downtown North Bend is an economic generator for the city and the community. As Main Street Manager, Stephanie will be responsible for collaboratively working with economic development, tourism, and urban renewal partners to further the City Council’s goal of supporting, sustaining, and seeking economic vitality for our local businesses. The Main Street program helps sharpen existing business owners’ competitiveness, helps foster entrepreneurial start-ups and expansions, and recruits compatible new businesses and new economic uses to build a commercial district, create jobs and respond to today’s consumers. Stephanie will work with the City Council to appoint a Main Street Board dedicated to serving the central downtown business district and supporting our local community. The Board of Directors will then be tasked with developing and executing a Main Street Work Plan, fundraising and grant opportunities, and downtown projects and events. Stephanie is a North Bend High School graduate and attended Southwestern Oregon Community College. Stephanie has won the “Best of the South Coast Woman’s Boutique” award for the past ten years running. She was also a national winner in the first annual Microsoft Small Business video contest. In 2009, she opened Painted Zebra in the historic Odd Fellows Building in downtown North Bend during the great recession. North Bend’s participation in the Oregon Main Street Network gave it access to the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant program, which funds building improvement projects that spur economic development. North Bend is among 28 Oregon Main Street Network organizations to receive matching grants for building projects that encourage economic revitalization in central downtown business districts across the state. Last week, Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation, awarded funding to install a 24-foot neon blade sign at the Liberty Theatre, home of the Little Theatre on the Bay. Stephanie will operate the North Bend Visitor Information Center on weekdays from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. She can be reached at 541-756-4613 or swilson@northbendcity.org.
The Bend City Council met Wednesday night for the first time without former Mayor Sally Russell and former council member Rita Schenkelberg, who resigned at the last meeting, and heard a new round of concerns and opposition to a newly proposed temporary outdoor homeless shelter site off SE 27th Street.
“The Eugene City Council has unanimously approved a Middle Housing ordinance that’s been in the works for about two years,” reports Rachael McDonald for KLCC. “Before Tuesday’s vote, councilors amended the maximum lot coverage for duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes and cottage clusters to 60%– down from 75%.”
Lincoln City’s seven miles of coastline are now even more accessible, thanks to the installation of three portable Mobi-Mats and two beach wheelchairs. “Accessibility has long been a priority in Lincoln City,” said Jeanne Sprague, Lincoln City Parks and Recreation director. “The addition of the Mobi-Mats and beach friendly wheelchairs extends an invitation to our beaches to everyone.”
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is creating world-class outdoor murals around the city ahead of the 2022 World Athletics Championships. The 20x21 mural project aims to “bring color and life to Eugene’s urban landscape to foster pride and contribute to a sense of identity.”. Scenes...
Starting today, many Lane County residents with curbside recycle carts—including those in Eugene and Springfield—and customers at all Lane County transfer stations can add #1 and #2 bottles, jars, and jugs to their recycling. This expanded list of items—which must be clean, dry, and larger than a tennis...
Redmond Mayor George Endicott announced Tuesday afternoon that he won't seek an eighth two-year term as mayor in this fall's elections. On Wednesday came word he and others have endorsed Ben Schimoller in his bid for the office.
EUGENE, Ore. - You can recycle that now. Starting June 1, Lane County residents with curbside recycling bins - including residents of Eugene and Springfield - can recycle #1 and #2 bottles, jars and jugs. The materials will also be accepted at county transfer stations. Empty pizza boxes are also...
City of Coos Bay Newsletter, May 27, 2012 – The Coos Bay Downtown Associate (CBDA) has some exciting news to share. The CBDA Utility Art Box Project is slated to begin! Local artists will gather on June 4 in downtown Coos Bay to paint at five different locations on multiple utility boxes. The theme is “Under the Water” and “Tidepools”. The color palette is blue, green, purple, white, and black. The CBDA put out a call to artists and was very pleased with the submissions we received. Congratulations to the selected artists are Laura Noel, Monica Deatherage, Bailee McMahon, Megan Gray, Kaylen Bennett, and Shayla Van Tassell. A huge thank you to Sherwin Williams for providing all the paint and supplies for phase one of the project. Pacific Power, through an agreement with the City of Coos Bay, has sponsored the entire project. We’d like to also send a shoutout to the CBDA Design Committee volunteers for the help in selecting our finalists. CBDA is grateful for all the support.
City of Coos Bay release – S. 7th Street – The Coos Bay North Bend Waterboard has alerted city staff of a water main break on 7th Avenue between Johnson Avenue and Kruse Avenue. In order to repair the waterline, S. 7th Street will be closed between Lockhart Avenue and Kruse Avenue beginning the afternoon of Tuesday, May 31, 2022, through Wednesday, June 2, 2022. The road will reopen the morning of Thursday, June 3, 2022. Access will be provided to local residents and businesses. Please follow the detour routes and slowdown when near the construction zone. Should you have questions, please feel free to contact the Coos Bay North Bend Water Board Engineering Manager Matt Whitty @ 541-267-3128 ext. 232. Thank you.
The Sweet Home City Council reached a consensus Tuesday, May 24, regarding vacant commercial buildings downtown, planning a future discussion between their owners, city staff and administration, and the Finance and Property Committee. According to Mayor Greg Mahler, four entities own 90% of the empty structures: Jeremy Totman, Andy Snegirev,...
Where Albany downtown building revival projects are concerned, everything seems to take longer than expected. That includes the much-anticipated sale and restoration of the historic Oregon Electric Railway depot on Fifth Avenue. It was in January that Janel and Matt Bennett, owners of the renowned Sybaris Bistro, announced they were...
The City of Roseburg has announced the passing of retired K9 Dora, who served with the Roseburg Police Department, before being transferred to the Douglas County Jail. Dora was a two-year old Belgian Malinois when she joined RPD in October 2012 to partner with Master Officer Travis Dahl. She transferred to the Douglas County Jail in 2015 following the legalization of marijuana. Dora began working with Sergeant Chance Chastain at the jail, where all drugs including marijuana, are not allowed.
Students interested in pursing a degree in psychology can now complete a bachelor of science degree on the Umpqua Community College campus, due to a new agreement between UCC and Bushnell University. A UCC release said upon completion of an Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer degree, students interested in completing...
Oregon lawmakers last year gave every public school district in Oregon the option to ban guns from their premises. So far, most districts have declined to take them up on the offer. Since a change to Oregon law in September, just 13% of the state’s public school districts have opted...
Oregon City resident: Clackamas County should be treated the same as residents of Portland, Salem and Eugene. ODOT is unwavering in its commitment to toll Oregon roads. In my previous articles, I've shared that ODOT wants the extra revenue, and they unashamedly acknowledge that a large portion of the collected tolls will be used to pay for administrative costs, third-party collection, mass transit systems, and pedestrian and bicycle paths.
We talk with Pete Kerns, the president and CEO of Serenity Lane. The son of Serenity Lane’s co-founder, Pete leads the organization in its mission to transform lives through the treatment of addiction.
St. Charles Urgent Care clinics are now federally designated Test to Treat (T2T) sites where people at high risk of severe COVID-19 illness can get fast and easy access to therapeutics, the health system said Tuesday.
EUGENE, Ore.— Some University of Oregon students said they're having to quarantine in their dorm rooms because they claim there's not enough space in the temporary housing for those who test positive for COVID-19. According to the University's website, if a student tests positive for COVID-19 and a temporary quarantine room isn't available, students have to isolate themselves in their dorm room instead.
All open debris burning in areas covered by Bend Fire and Rescue and Deschutes Rural Fire Protection District No. 2 will be prohibited starting Wednesday. Campfires are still allowed, but Bend Fire and Rescue says that could change later this summer. Outdoor debris burning is already banned year-round in the...
