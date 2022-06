For a long time, Evelyn Reinholt shared a home with her boyfriend in the Hill Country town of Comfort, 45 miles northwest of San Antonio. She worked at a drug treatment center in the town. But the job required her to be on her feet, and last year she developed a physical disability—she still doesn’t know quite what it is—that causes her to fall down if she stands or walks for more than a few seconds. She was stuck at home, living with a man who she says was struggling with opioid addiction, and she began to feel unsafe. “We were good for about ten years,” she says, but by late last year, “I had to get away.”

