RICHMOND (WINA) – House Democrats have chosen a minority leader… the man who led the ouster of former Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn. Even though he’s only been a delegate for three years, the caucus has chosen Portsmouth Delegate Don Scott as their new leader. The caucus also chose another young delegate Dan Helmer — who’s only held the 40th District northern Virginia seat for 2 years — to be vice chair of outreach.

PORTSMOUTH, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO