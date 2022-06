Don’t be surprised to see solar panels pop up in the Old South End in the coming months as $2 million in federal funds were awarded to the Historic South Initiative and the SeaGate Food Bank, earmarked to help improve energy efficiency in the area. It has been reported that the funds will be used to construct a solar panel field near the Maumee River that would gener- ate renewable energy for the neighborhood. A second solar project is planned to be built on the roof of the SeaGate Food Bank.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO