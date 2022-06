The Stop the Mid-State Corridor Coalition will host two workshops to assist in writing letters to the Mid-States Corridor Project office. The first one will be in Jasper this Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Hickory Rooms A & B in the Jasper Library, 100 3rd Avenue. A second workshop will be held in Loogootee on June 7, 2022, at St. John’s Community Room. More details in the graphics below.

