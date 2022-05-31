ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Poll Shows Majority of Texans in Favor of Legalized Weed

By Aaron Zytle (AZ)
 2 days ago
Until marijuana is actually legal in the state of Texas, we will always have these kinds of discussions. If it were truly "for the people, by the people", weed would already be legal. Majority Rules. The numbers are in, although they are just poll numbers, but the people have...

Roger Jasso
2d ago

Remember this fact in the ancient world had them for over 15,000 years including the Egyptians too for many useful purposes for mankind's needs! The Ignorance is the most destructive stupidity against Mother Nature's thoughtful creation!!

Earl Sinks
2d ago

they can always make it legal through the state. but it will never be legal on the federal side.....because it would put big Pharma out of business

