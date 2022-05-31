‘Top Gun: Maverick’: 100 Things We Loved About It

Movies are back, Maverick is back, Tom Cruise is back, and Sean and Amanda are back to dive deep into the movie phenomenon of this young summer: Top Gun: Maverick. The Miz joins Johnny to discuss how he turned his ‘Real World’ season and time...
The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
Click here to read the full article. Despite the optics of shirtless volleyball games and locker room sparring, you can’t make a “Top Gun” movie without a strong and emotionally centered woman. For “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel 36 years in the making, the successor to the original film’s Kelly McGillis is Jennifer Connelly. She plays Penny Benjamin, a character referenced in the first film, and love interest to Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Playing a single mom who owns an Air Force watering hole, Connelly brings new dimensions to an ’80s classic.
It’s hard to believe you haven’t worked with...
Say it ain't so!Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer spilled the beans that despite Tom Cruise's widespread reputation for doing his own complicated and dangerous stunts on set, the actor was not allowed to fly the F-18 Super Hornet in the highly anticipated action sequel. Cruise takes pride in his abilities as a stuntman as well as an performer of the arts. Previously calling himself an "aerobatic pilot," he once stated he's done "more aerial sequences than any other actor."However, the U.S. Navy was reportedly uncomfortable with allowing the Mission Impossible star to pilot the $70 million military aircraft without...
Tom Cruise is finally going to see Top Gun: Maverick soar into theaters, after years of planning, prepping, shooting and eventual delays. The celebrated movie star says the pressure is something he anticipated and is excited about. Cruise arrived via helicopter to the red carpet premiere of the long-awaited sequel...
While “Top Gun: Maverick,” which premieres in theaters on Friday, May 27th, will surely feature some of Tom Cruise’s best cinematography to date, we can also expect a pretty stellar soundtrack. When “Top Gun” first debuted in 1986, its soundtrack became just as successful as the classic film itself. Now, weeks away from the sequel’s debut, we look forward to another impressive soundtrack, with Tom Cruise praising Lady Gaga for her work on the film’s soundtrack.
It’s been 36 years since the first Top Gun movie flew into theaters, and yet somehow, Tom Cruise has barely aged a day. That’s a good thing because after over three decades, Cruise is getting back in the pilot’s seat as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun 2, aka Top Gun: Maverick, which opens in theaters this weekend.
Tom Cruise’s eagerly anticipated sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” is finally set to touch down in theaters on Friday after years of pandemic delays. The trailer for the next “Mission Impossible” was also released, putting Cruise as one of Hollywood’s biggest action heroes – yet again. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.May 24, 2022.
We're talking spoilers for Top Gun: Maverick below, you're on the highway to the Spoiler Zone! It's been over three decades since the original Top Gun was released in theaters and now the highly anticipated sequel is officially here. As fans of the first movie likely remember it concludes with Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell was reunited with Kelly McGillis' Charlie, presumably to ride off into the sunset on his motorcycle. When Top Gun: Maverick begins though Charlie is nowhere in sight and isn't even mentioned. As the film continues though he quickly finds a new love interest in Jennifer Connelly's Penelope "Penny" Benjamin, and there's some implied history in their fling.
Joseph Kosinski had half an hour to convince Tom Cruise to make Top Gun: Maverick. The 48-year-old director has helmed the long-awaited sequel to Top Gun and revealed how he had to pitch the plot to Tom, 59, in Paris in a bid to get the project off the ground.
The new Top Gun movie has given Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise his first $100 million (£79m) opening weekend at the box office. Top Gun: Maverick sees him reprise his role as US navy pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell from the original 1986 film. In its first three days in North...
In one of the more memorable lines in the original Top Gun, Maverick gets chewed out by a superior who tells him, "Son, your ego's writing checks your body can't cash." Sometimes I wonder if Tom Cruise took that putdown as a personal challenge. No movie star seems to work harder or push himself further than Cruise these days. He just keeps going and going, whether he's scaling skyscrapers in a new Mission: Impossible adventure or showing a bunch of fresh-faced pilots how it's done in the ridiculous and ridiculously entertaining Top Gun: Maverick.
Before “Top Gun: Maverick” premiered in theaters last Friday, we knew the long-awaited film sequel would be a success. However, following its theater debut, earnings completely skyrocketed. And after the long weekend, we’re taking a look at what “Top Gun: Maverick” grossed at the box office.
Tom Cruise has officially flown past a personal best with Top Gun: Maverick. The film has brought in a massive $248 million at the box office globally, with figures that includes previews, domestic take, and the best ever overseas launch for a Tom Cruise film with a $124 million debut. Per Deadline, Top Gun: Maverick beats Cruise's previous best, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, by 28 percent. The film is also Cruise's biggest opening ever in 32 markets and is the second biggest opening weekend for a live-action Paramount picture, second only to Transformers Age of Extinction.
Top Gun: Maverick is packed with references and connections to the original movie, but didn't pack its cast with returning stars. This story was shared from Digital Spy. Val Kilmer's Iceman is the main return alongside Tom Cruise's Maverick (of course), yet there's no sign of Kelly McGillis's Charlie or Meg Ryan's Carole Bradshaw. What you might not know is that there is, technically, another Top Gun character brought back for the sequel.
