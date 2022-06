As we enter another election phase, I wanted to provide those that don’t know me a chance to better understand who I am, what County Commissioner duties are and read about what I see as District 1’s future opportunities and some of the challenges ahead. With the pandemic behind us we are starting to get our lives back together. It seems misery loves company because on the heels of that crisis the economy takes a turn for the worse. We are all keenly aware of how the Federal Government has successfully put our economy and safety in jeopardy. These challenges have not only hurt each of you, but it has also impacted the operations of the County too. It seems that everything has doubled in cost, and it is getting harder to find the things needed for everyday life. I don’t want to minimize these issues, but I also don’t want to dwell on them either.

