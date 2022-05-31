ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey County, IL

O’Fallon 18-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on Illinois highway

By Ashleigh Jackson
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — An 18-year-old man died Monday night after being thrown from his motorcycle in Jersey County, about 20 miles north of Alton, Illinois.

Police said the young man from O’Fallon, Illinois, lost control of the motorcycle and struck a guardrail on southbound Illinois Route 100 at Brussels Ferry around 8:40 p.m.

He was ejected from the motorcycle and taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police did not release his name or any further details.

