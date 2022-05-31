ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford named Britain’s City of Culture for 2025

By Joe Morgan
BRADFORD has been named the UK’s City of Culture for 2025.

The winner of the contest was announced on BBC’s The One Show by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries last night.

The West Yorkshire city will succeed Coventry, the current holder.

Those behind the bid believe it will generate £700million and create 3,000 jobs as a result of the success.

West Yorkshire’s Mayor Tracy Brabin said she was delighted the city had been chosen

She added: “As one of the youngest and most diverse places in the UK, Bradford will benefit so much from this platform to highlight everything it has to offer.”

The other places in the running for the award were County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham.

It was the fourth time the competition has been staged.

