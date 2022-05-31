ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brits should forgive Prince Andrew for his sex abuse scandal, says Archbishop of Canterbury

By Matt Wilkinson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

SHAMED Prince Andrew should be forgiven by the British people over his sex abuse scandal and multi-million pound payout, the Archbishop of Canterbury has claimed.

Most Rev Justin Welby says the Queen is “fully entitled” to have the disgraced Duke by her side in public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yypEs_0fwHFRer00
The Archbishop of Canterbury has claimed Prince Andrew should be forgiven by the British people
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnkdO_0fwHFRer00
He said the Queen is fully entitled to have the disgraced Duke by her side in public

In an interview with ITV News at 10 last night the Archbishop claims Andy, 62, is “seeking to make amends and I think that’s a very good thing”.

He added: "Forgiveness really does matter. I think we have become a very, very unforgiving society."

The intervention comes on the eve of the Platinum Jubilee when Andrew is expected to appear with the Queen.

The Archbishop last night hit back against his ITV interview on forgiveness — claiming he was NOT speaking about Prince Andrew.

A spokesman for Justin Welby said: “He was making a broader point about the kind of society that he hopes the Platinum Jubilee inspires us to be.”

In the interview, Welby also said the Jubilee will "lift people's spirit" and "something extraordinary to celebrate".

But he has been forced to pull out of the celebrations after falling ill with Covid.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Queen Meets Lilibet During Private Lunch at Windsor Castle

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth has met Lilibet, the 1-year-old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who was named after her. The meeting happened at Windsor Castle, where...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
464K+
Followers
27K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy