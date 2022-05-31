ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elvis biopic stars Olivia DeJonge and Austin Butler wow on red carpet at London premiere

By Joe Morgan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

OLIVIA DeJonge and Austin Butler left fans thrilled at a special screening of the new Elvis Presley biopic last night.

The film, Elvis, documents the King’s life and music seen through his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uaTcd_0fwHDH9F00
ACTORS Olivia DeJonge and Austin Butler toasted the release of the new Elvis Presley biopic at the BFI Southbank last night Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Cdrr_0fwHDH9F00
It documents the life of the legend seen through his manager, Colonel Tom Parker Credit: PA

Butler, 30, plays Elvis, Tom Hanks is Parker, and DeJonge, 24, plays Elvis’s wife Priscilla.

It shows the relationship between Elvis and his manager spanning over 20 years, from his rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom.

Director Baz Luhrmann said at London’s BFI Southbank that Priscilla Presley had told him she “loved” the film, which is out in the UK on June 24.

And she said Elvis would have remarked of Butler: “Hot damn, you are me.”

The new film will be released in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on June 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49rXpO_0fwHDH9F00
The film, Elvis, stars newcomer Butler, 30 and Tom Hanks as his manager Credit: Getty

