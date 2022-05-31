ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri K9 Helps Bust Turkey Poachers Who Trespassed and Allegedly Shot at Landowner

By Dac Collins
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gyyfr_0fwHCWFX00
K9 Waylon played a major role in the poaching bust. Missouri Department of Conservation

Two poachers in Missouri are currently facing criminal charges for an incident that occurred on private property last month. In addition to trespassing and harvesting a turkey without the landowner’s permission, one of the men allegedly fired his gun at the landowner, according to a recent news release from the Missouri Department of Conservation. The MDC adds that a trusty K9 named Waylon played a major role in the investigation and helped apprehend one of the suspects.

Sometime in April, agent Caleb Pryor and K9 Waylon responded to a trespassing call at a property in Grundy County. The landowner had reported two people trespassing on his property and shooting a turkey. The landowner also reported that when he chased them on foot, one of the fleeing suspects fired a gun in his direction.

Agent Pryor was able to locate one of the suspects before long, but it was Waylon who sealed the case. Using his keen sense of smell, the German Shorthaired Pointer was able to match spent shotgun casings that were found at the scene with shells found in the suspect’s hunting vest.

Agents then seized the illegally harvested bird, along with a 12-gauge shotgun that the suspect had in his possession at the time of arrest.

“Both men are facing numerous charges,” according to the MDC, “including unlawful use of a weapon, hunting wildlife from private property without permission, taking turkey without a permit, and illegal possession of wildlife.”

Depending on the circumstances, an “unlawful use of a weapon” charge can carry a broad range of penalties in Missouri. However, shooting a firearm at another person is considered a class B felony under state law, which means that, if convicted, the turkey poachers could be looking at five to 15 years in prison.

Comments / 4

Related
FOX2Now

Three inmates escape Missouri jail, possibly armed and dangerous

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Barry County authorities are warning the public about three escaped inmates. The trio, which fled the jail in the early morning hours according to the Sheriff’s Office, consists of Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins. Blevins was being held in...
kttn.com

Missouri woman pleads guilty to attempting to hire an arsonist to destroy her commercial building

A Missouri woman pleaded guilty in federal court to attempting to hire an arsonist to destroy her commercial building in Kansas City, Mo., which contained several businesses. Mia Lee Jamison, 70, of Gladstone, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lajuana M. Counts to one count of soliciting a crime of violence – specifically, to maliciously destroy a building by arson – and one count of making a false statement to investigators of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man who was arrested in home invasion indicted for illegal firearm

A Missouri man who was arrested when he was engaged in a home invasion robbery was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing a firearm. Theodore Watkins Jr., 31, of Independence, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed on May 13.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grundy County, MO
Grundy County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kttn.com

Three from Missouri indicted for large-scale meth conspiracy

Three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri after law enforcement officers seized approximately 29 pounds of methamphetamine. Brian E. Hall, 44, of Aurora, Mo., Jacqueline Aldrete Bojorquez, 28, and Jeffrey L. Hughley, 37,...
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri man charged with receiving stolen property

A northeast Missouri man has been charged with two felony counts. Cody W. Elder, of Novinger, was arrested on Thursday, May 26, 2022, by the Adair County Sheriff's Office. Elder is charged two Class D felony counts of receiving stolen property. Elder is currently incarcerated without bond at the Adair...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Turkey#Trespassing#Landowner#Mdc#German
kq2.com

2 injured in crash Thursday afternoon on Missouri 6

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were injured following a crash at the intersection of Missouri 6 and State Route Z Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mark Cooper, 55, of Jefferson, Arkansas, was northbound on Route Z, when he failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled in front of eastbound Terry Debord, 67, of Clarksdale.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
newyorkbeacon.com

Pregnant Black Woman Shot Five Times by Missouri Police

Kansas City police shot and injured a pregnant Black woman during a traffic stop. The woman and the man with her were suspected of carjacking, per The Kansas City Star. Witnesses caught the incident on video and claim the woman was shot five times as she tried to run away.
KANSAS CITY, MO
klkntv.com

Nebraska inmate escapes during hospital trip

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate escaped after going to a hospital on Wednesday, according to the Department of Correctional Services. Authorities say James Crihfield, an inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, was granted permission to go the hospital. An alert indicated that he took off his electronic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ktvo.com

Missouri mother accused of decapitating son found unfit for trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A Kansas City woman accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son has been found mentally unfit to stand trial. The Kansas City Star reports that a judge last week placed 35-year-old Tasha Haefs in the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health after finding her incompetent to stand trial.
Missouri Independent

Missouri to spend more than $100M settling pay claims for corrections officers

Missouri corrections officers would receive a back pay settlement and future payments worth more than $100 million under an agreement to end a long-running claim the Department of Corrections was underpaying officers.  Under the proposed settlement, the corrections department does not admit any wrongdoing but accepts that the payments are reasonable considering the likely result […] The post Missouri to spend more than $100M settling pay claims for corrections officers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KRQE News 13

Man convicted of rape in New Mexico facing more charges in Washington

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Film producer Redwolf Pope is facing rape and voyeurism charges in Washington state. Pope was found guilty in 2020 of raping a woman at a Santa Fe Hotel in 2018. Prosecutors said Pope took photos and videos of the attack. He claimed the interaction was consensual. The filmmaker, who has leased homes in […]
9NEWS

How a farmer’s crime with pie pans led to a federal felony case

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. — Farmers love it when it rains, especially in southeast Colorado where severe drought conditions continue to persist, but for farmer Trey Jagers, the rain became his nemesis. Federal criminal court records that name Jagers and three other unknown “conspirators” describe a plot to damage and tamper...
COLORADO STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Couple suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon arrested

A Clackamas County couple was arrested Tuesday night, suspected of trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team spotted what it called “criminal behavior consistent with drug distribution” as it conducted surveillance in Redmond. Johnny Stavrakis, 39,...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Northwest Missouri Residents Charged in Felony Drug Trio in Grundy County Court

Two Northwest Missouri residents face three felony drug charges in Grundy County. Court documents say Saint Joseph resident Tomas E. Nieves and Trenton resident Stephanie Ann Critten face felony charges of delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a jail, possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – amphetamine or methamphetamine.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

New York, NY
20K+
Followers
782
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

 https://www.outdoorlife.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy