ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Terquavion Smith announces he is returning to NC State next season

WITN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerquavion Smith has big decision looming, NBA Draft deadline is coming up. ECU baseball draws 8th seed for NCAA baseball tournament. ECU baseball draws 8th seed for NCAA...

www.witn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

ECU baseball feeling excited and ready on NCAA Regional practice day

Terquavion Smith announces he is returning to NC State next season. Terquavion Smith has big decision looming, NBA Draft deadline is coming up. Terquavion Smith has big decision looming, NBA Draft deadline is coming up. ECU baseball draws 8th seed for NCAA baseball tournament. Updated: May. 31, 2022 at 1:36...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

NC State slugger Tommy White enters transfer portal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State freshman Tommy White has entered the transfer portal, according to Kendall Rogers with D1 Baseball. White set the NCAA record for home runs in a single season by a freshman in his only season in Raleigh. He was an All-ACC selection and hit...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Torin Dorn returns to NC State as graduate Manager

Raleigh, N.C. — NC State men’s basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced Wednesday that former Pack standout Torin Dorn has joined the program as a graduate manager. “I’m excited to have Torin join our staff,” Keatts said. “He had a great career at NC State and was instrumental to my first two teams here. He’s intelligent, driven and I think he’ll be great at relating to the players in the program and helping them reach new heights.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

UNC Basketball: No Matthew Mayer? Well, that’s okay

Although the UNC basketball program did not land a commitment from Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer, there’s no need to panic about the team’s future. A few days ago, Baylor standout transfer Matthew Mayer announced that he would be heading to Illinois. With Terrance Shannon Jr. already announcing his decision to transfer to the Fighting Illini, landing Mayer has provided head coach Brad Underwood with even more reinforcements for next year’s roster.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
WRAL News

Scott Chadwick to take over as Clayton football coach

Clayton, N.C. — Scott Chadwick has been named the next head football coach at Clayton High School, the school announced on Wednesday afternoon. Chadwick is moving to Clayton after spending the last year and a half as the Director of Recruiting Operations for the University of Maryland football program. He joined the Terrapins staff in February 2021 after spending 21 seasons as a high school football coach.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

NC State Fans are Cowards

They will wait until UNC loses a game then come back as if nothing happened. They are total cowards. Larry: ChampionshipU May 31, 5:35 p.m. Yep, they run and hide when they don’t have the opportunity to celebrate mediocrity, since of course, big 3 championships aren’t an option. I’m gonna miss sweet tiny pp and his obsessiveness, rambling and stalking of everything UNC!
COLLEGE SPORTS
WITN

Eastern Carolina residents & hospital staff react to Tulsa mass shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After the mass shooting at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma that killed four people Wednesday, Eastern Carolina hospitals are taking a moment to point out safety measures they have in place. Hospital safety officials say that shock was the first emotion they felt after hearing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Nc State#Track And Field#Nba Draft#Ecu Baseball#Ncaa Regionals#Knight
WITN

Greenville-based bank being bought by Pittsburgh bank

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A bank with two branches in Greenville will get a more significant footprint in Eastern Carolina thanks to it buying a Greenville-based bank. F.N.B. Corporation announced this morning that it is merging with Union Bank in a $117 million stock deal. Union Bank has 15 branches...
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $100,000 after buying $1 ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Shirdana Jordan, of Fayetteville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot in Thursday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Jordan bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize. After required state and federal […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Raleigh Mayor facing criticism over confrontation at Canes game

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Raleigh Mayor facing criticism over confrontation at Canes game. People on social media are accusing Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin of getting into a confrontation with...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Third Pitt County student charged with making social media threats

Third arrest made in Pitt County home invasion murder. ECU baseball feeling excited and ready on NCAA Regional practice day. NCAA Regional baseball practice day Thursday for all four teams in the Greenville regional. ECU went first as they made final preparations for the tournament. State Senate approves second reading...
PITT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
WITN

Onslow County deputies investigating homicide

Third arrest made in Pitt County home invasion murder. Third Pitt County student charged with making social media threats. Third Pitt County student charged with making social media threats. ECU baseball feeling excited and ready on NCAA Regional practice day. Updated: 6 hours ago. NCAA Regional baseball practice day Thursday...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WCNC

State data: One NC county seeing high spread of COVID-19 again, cases climb again

RALEIGH, N.C. — About 5,000 more cases of COVID-19 were reported this week in North Carolina, along with a slight increase in hospital admissions. Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) revealed 28,369 cases were reported on June 1. The previous week, nearly 24,000 cases were reported. Additionally, this week saw 734 COVID hospital admissions, up from 643 last week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wkml.com

Fayetteville Bakery Among Yelp’s Top 100 Donut Shops in the Country

No surprise for regulars, but a Fayetteville bakery has been named one of the top 100 donut shops in the country, according to Yelp. Friday, June 3 is National Donut Day, and Yelp released its annual Top 100 US Donut Shops list, with Fayetteville’s Superior Bakery coming in at number 26 overall, amongst some seriously elite competitors.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $304,456 jackpot after buying $1 ticket

(WGHP) — Michael Mann, of Aberdeen, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won Wednesday’s jackpot of $304,456, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. He bought his ticket through Online Play on the lottery’s website and matched the numbers on all five balls. Mann claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. […]
ABERDEEN, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Raleigh, North Carolina

If you love a good steak, but don't like cooking, or you simply like to treat yourself to a nice dinner from time to time, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Raleigh, North Carolina. Whether you live in the city or simply come here often, you should definitely try these places next time you are in the area. All of them are great choices for a nice, casual dinner with friends or family, but also amazing restaurants for celebrating a special occasion. Here are our top suggestions, based on what various customers have shared online:
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy