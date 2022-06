FOX had to replace both members of its top NFL broadcasting team after Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left for ESPN, and the two seats have now officially been filled. In a press release on Tuesday, FOX announced that Kevin Burkhardt has taken over for Buck as the play-by-play announcer and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen will serve as the network’s No. 1 in-game analyst. That means Olsen will call the Super Bowl in just his second year with FOX. He expressed his excitement on Twitter.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO