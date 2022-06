One of the most exciting recent storylines surrounding the Golden State Warriors has been the growth of Jordan Poole. The Michigan product was drafted in 2018 but has taken some time to develop. The former 28th overall pick spent time in the G League before joining the Warriors NBA squad. Poole made use of the injury-riddled roster and low expectations for the Warriors during the 2020 and 2021 seasons and made the NBA jump.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO