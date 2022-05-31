ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clemson fires baseball coach after missing NCAA Tournament

By Associated Press
KVIA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has fired baseball coach Monte Lee after missing the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season. The...

kvia.com

Comments / 0

Related
accesswdun.com

Ross Bailes scores Ultimate SLM victory at Cherokee

Ross Bailes left Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, South Carolina some $7,500 richer. The Clover, South Carolina driver topped an 18-car field in Sunday’s Mike Butler Memorial to score the Ultimate Super Late Model Series victory after leading flag-to-flag. It marked the 11th career series triumph for Bailes, who beat...
GAFFNEY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Baseball Coach#Atlantic Coast Conference#Acc Tournament#College Baseball#College Sports#Ap#The Ncaa Tournament#Tigers
iheart.com

'Phantom' Plane Baffles South Carolina City

Multiple residents of a South Carolina city say that they saw a sizeable plane flying low over their community, but their description of the aircraft doesn't match anything known to be in the air at the time. According to a local media report, the mysterious case occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the city of Landrum when four different people spotted the large white aircraft that they all described as resembling a large cargo plane. What made the witnesses take notice was how low the airplane was flying, with one observer marveling that "it was 200 feet high," which gave rise to speculation that perhaps it was performing an emergency landing at a nearby airport. However, an attempt to identify the aircraft have sparked something of a strange mystery.
LANDRUM, SC
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested for molestation of North Carolina girl

A Gainesville man was arrested on Tuesday for the alleged molestation and rape of a young North Carolina girl in October 2021. Hall County Sheriff's Office public information officer B.J. Williams said Jose Manuel Castillo, Jr., 21, was charged with kidnapping, rape and child molestation. Castillo was accused of traveling...
my40.tv

U.S. National Whitewater Center eyes expansion in Western North Carolina

MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — A new outdoor recreation center has been announced for Western North Carolina. Charlotte-based U.S. National Whitewater Center announced plans to expand Wednesday. “It’s news to us, as well," Mills River Town Manager Daniel Cobb said. "We’ve reached out to the Whitewater Center to see...
MILLS RIVER, NC
iheart.com

One Dead in Explosion, Progress in Cold Case, Hundreds of Students Homeless

Forest City Police Make Progress In Cold Case Homicide. (Forest City, NC) -- Investigators are making big progress in a Forest City cold case homicide. It's been just over three-years since Robert Blanton was found shot to death in his Big Springs apartment. One detective tells WLOS-TV a motive and a suspect have recently been identified. Only two other homicides have been reported in Forest City since then.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Third earthquake hits area of North Carolina

A Belton man discovers a military dog tag while working in his yard. A new tradition begins in Oconee County. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details of the first-ever Memorial Day 5K in Oconee County. Free child identification kits. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. An Upstate community activist is...
BELTON, SC
biltmorebeacon.com

Half-Mile Farm – a Highlands breath of fresh air

Want to escape this summer, but not deal with air travel or driving to the coast? A two-hour drive from Asheville can take people eager for a break to Highlands. It’s a place that feels far away but is just right for a mountain getaway. Situated in the Nantahala...
HIGHLANDS, NC
WCNC

Police investigating shooting incident after 2 people shot in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. — Two people were shot while in a vehicle, Shelby Police Department said. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. It happened on Monday, May 30 around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Dixon Blvd. and Polkville Road....
accesswdun.com

Wreck in Stephens County claims life of Toccoa man

A North Carolina man is charged in Monday’s fatal wreck at Jeanette Jamieson Intersection near Toccoa. Richard D. Cabe, 61, of Bryson City, is charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to obey a traffic signal, according to Georgia State Patrol Post 7 Toccoa. Jake M. Boyd, 40, of...
TOCCOA, GA
WIS-TV

Whitewater Center opening new locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. National Whitewater Center is expanding to three new locations, the company announced Wednesday. The new locations are Whitewater Santee in Huger, South Carolina; Whitewater Pisgah in Mills River, N.C.; and Whitewater Grayson (website coming soon). Two other ventures are coming from: The Long Lines...
nowhabersham.com

North Carolina driver charged in wreck that killed a Toccoa man

State troopers have charged a North Carolina man with second-degree vehicular homicide in the Memorial Day death of a Toccoa man. 40-year-old Jake Boyd died in the crash around 3:53 p.m. Monday at the intersection of GA 365 and GA 184. According to SFC Donnie Sadler of the Georgia State...
TOCCOA, GA
FOX Carolina

One person found dead following explosion at North Carolina motel

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Black Mountain Police Department said officers responded to an explosion at the Apple Blossom motel on Monday night. Officers said they responded with firefighters to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. on May 30, 2022. Crews extinguished the flames quickly, but the blast significantly damaged the motel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy