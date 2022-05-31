Moped chase ends with arrest in parking lot of Launch Apartments

A police officer with the Tippecanoe County Police Department sits in the middle of North River Road. Nina Taylor | Visuals Editor

After being pulled over for swerving in and out of his lane on US 231, a Lafayette man reportedly led police on a chase that lasted 27 minutes and ultimately ended in the parking lot of Launch Apartments.

Larry Early Henry, of Summertime Trail in Lafayette, was pulled over by police at 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the area of US 231 and West State Street, according to a probable caused affidavit filed Tuesday. Despite being instructed to turn off his moped, Henry drove away from the scene.

Officers pursued Henry on US 231 for three miles while they watched Henry disregard multiple traffic signals, according to the affidavit. Henry then stopped in the parking lot of Launch Apartments, where police say he proceeded to hit a parked car, then drove into a dead end, attempted to hop a curb onto the sidewalk and crashed into brush.

His own vehicle disabled by then, Henry led the officers on a foot chase. When they caught Henry, they observed that the 39-year-old was unable to walk steadily on his own and that he struggled to keep his eyes, which were glossy and red, according to the court document. His speech was also slurred.

Henry refused a field sobriety test as well as a chemical test at the scene, according to the affidavit, so he was taken to a hospital for a blood draw.

Officers searched Henry's moped and allegedly found an empty bottle of gin, two unopened bottles of Corona, other liquid with the odor of beer, as well as multi-colored pipe with burnt residue on it.

Henry's license was suspended for life as a habitual traffic violator in 2012, according to court records. Henry has also been convicted of the offense of escape in 2018, of domestic battery in 2015 and criminal mischief and resisting law enforcement in 2010.

Jail records show that he is in jail as of Tuesday afternoon on $500 bond.