Are you the Willmar Stingers Biggest Fan?

(Willmar, MN) -- The Rocori Spartans were facing elimination when they traveled to Willmar and played with some desperation as they defeated the Cardinals by a score of 7-5. The Spartans scored three times in the top of the first inning to claim an early lead. Willmar rallied and tied the game with a single run in in the first and two in the fourth inning. Three runs in the fifth and another in the sixth inning put Rocori in front again and they made it stand up from there.
(Willmar MN-) The month of May was not very kind to the hoop gardens used by the MnYou youth garden program in Willmar. MnYou's Nate Erickson says starting on Mothers' Day, strong winds and storms laid waste to the structures located north of Willmar near the Eagle Lake Lutheran Church...
It's something you might see on TV or on TikTok, but this 'living' plant just startled several Minnesotans out for a walk earlier this week. Ahh, you gotta love this time of year in Minnesota, right? The weather has warmed up... finally... and people across the Land of 10,000 Lakes are getting out and enjoying it-- even if that means you might be startled by a 'living' plant.
Minnesota's 16th Raising Cane's restaurant opened Wednesday and No. 17 will officially open to the public on Tuesday, June 7. The popular fast food chicken fingers restaurant opened the doors to the Lakeville location (18477 Kenrick Ave.) on Wednesday, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a drawing that awarded 20 customers free food from Cane's for an entire year.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A decades-long event in Mankato is undergoing some changes. The Old Town Art Fair has been an annual sight in downtown Mankato since 2010. But this year, they will be changing the name of the event. Organizers received a cease and desist letter from the Chicago...
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Wayzata High School and University of Minnesota football star Marion Barber III has died. Officials with the Gophers football team confirmed Barber's death Wednesday on Twitter. He was 38 years old, just days from his 39th birthday. A cause of death has not been released. "Our...
SAUK RAPIDS -- The lead singers from three of the biggest country bands of the 1990s will all be in Sauk Rapids this weekend. Richie McDonald is the former lead singer of Lonestar, Larry Stewart was the lead singer of Restless Heart, and Tim Rushlow was the lead singer of Little Texas.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 40-year-old Twin Cities man died Thursday morning after his SUV collided with a semi truck in southern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Highway 13 near Montgomery, which is roughly 55 miles south of Minneapolis. A Dodge Journey was going north on the highway when it collided head-on with a southbound semi.
The SUV’s driver, Joshua Almendinger of Cottage Grove, was killed. The semi’s driver, a woman from Green Bay, Wisconsin, was not harmed.
Investigators do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash. Almendinger was not wearing a seat belt.
This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
Unable to score a reservation for a table at the new Creekside Supper Club and Lounge in south Minneapolis, I crept in early one evening and sat at the bar. I looked around. None of the usual suspects were anywhere to be seen! Odd. I leaned on the funny vinyl pad on the customer edge of the bar—that sort of low-cost, comfy thing I’ve only ever seen at old dives and never anywhere new—and I watched the house fill up—Ronettes playing on the sound system and popover baskets hitting every table.
MINNEAPOLIS - Former University of Minnesota and Wayzata football star Marion Barber III was found dead by authorities in Frisco, Texas Wednesday morning, according to a report from the Fort Worth-Star Telegram. Authorities responded to a welfare concern on Wednesday at an apartment believed to be leased by Barber. That's...
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt Wednesday when the tractor he was driving was struck by a truck near Maynard. The state patrol says it happened at 9:45 a.m. on Highway 23 at Chippewa County Road 4. 23-year-old Evan Jolly was traveling northbound on 4 in a WRKH tractor, and was crossing Highway 23 when he was struck by a truck traveling westbound on 23, driven by 65-year-old David Wolf of Clara City. Wolf and his passenger weren't hurt, but Jolly was taken to Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
Did you hear an incredibly loud roar in the sky around noon Thursday? Those were fighter jets taking off from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport following a "Top Gun" event that was held Wednesday evening. "Sounded like a rocket near Lake Harriet in SW Minneapolis. Had no idea the F35 put...
(Willmar MN-) A windstorm Sunday morning followed by 60-plus mile-an-hour winds during a thunderstorm Monday morning peeled the metal roof off of Furniture Plus on South 1st in Willmar. Owner Connie Burns says she got the bad news on her way to church Sunday...
(Willmar MN-) The south shoulder on the Willmar Avenue Bridge over the Highway 71/23 Bypass is closed after the bridge was hit by a piece of farm machinery Tuesday afternoon. Jason Miller, Minnesota Department of Transportation Bridge Supervisor and Inspector, checked out the bridge and the roadway after the bridge was hit by a John Deere Field Cultivator being pulled by an implement dealer. Miller says they made it about halfway under the bridge before it hit the south-facing facia beam and bent the girder and a flange. The collision caused the southbound lane of the bypass to be closed for several hours while they cleaned up the wreckage.
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — It was a wild night of weather across Minnesota, with likely tornado touchdowns, straight line winds and hail across many areas of the state. KARE 11 crews spread out across greater Minnesota and the metro, and below are the accounts of what they saw and heard.
(Willmar MN-) Today is National Donut Day, and to help celebrate, the Willmar Salvation Army is giving away the circular pastries to people who stop by their Willmar headquarters... The Salvation Army's Pam Dale says they are giving away donuts as part...
The Mankato MoonDogs made their long-awaited return to ISG Field on Opening Day Monday for a match-up with the Duluth Huskies. The FDA is investigating a potential link between hepatitis A cases and fresh, organic strawberries. “Poppy Wall of Honor” returns to D.C. for Memorial Day weekend following pause for...
