Are you the Willmar Stingers Biggest Fan?

(Willmar, MN) -- The Rocori Spartans were facing elimination when they traveled to Willmar and played with some desperation as they defeated the Cardinals by a score of 7-5. The Spartans scored three times in the top of the first inning to claim an early lead. Willmar rallied and tied the game with a single run in in the first and two in the fourth inning. Three runs in the fifth and another in the sixth inning put Rocori in front again and they made it stand up from there.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO