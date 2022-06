An Ohio woman who was gored Monday by a bison at Yellowstone National Park has not died, despite media reports indicating she had. The Idaho Falls hospital where the woman was taken for treatment did not have a patient death tied to a bison goring, a hospital spokeswoman told the Star-Tribune on Wednesday. That information contradicted an NBC News report that was picked up by several national and Wyoming media outlets.

GROVE CITY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO